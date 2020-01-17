Home Sport Other

Preaching precaution & value of consistency, Miller’s way

It took little goading from photographers and organisers before Miller jumped into a handstand, almost perfect even now.

Published: 17th January 2020 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 11:20 AM

Decorated US Olympic gymnast Shannon Miller (C) in Mumbai on Thursday | PTI

By Deepti Patwardhan
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The contrast couldn’t be starker. While the backdrop at a media event ahead of the 2020 Tata Mumbai Marathon depicted runners fighting fatigue and willing themselves across the finish line, Shannon Miller stood in front of it, hands raised and flashing a beaming smile.

“Unlike marathons, our routines lasted only 90 seconds,” said the most-decorated Olympic gymnast from US on Thursday. She is the event ambassador of the marathon. “For us, sticking the landing was like crossing a finishing line.”

It took little goading from photographers and organisers before Miller jumped into a handstand, almost perfect even now. But the 42-year-old, also a cancer-survivor, knows the dangers that lurk in an intensely physical and demanding sport like gymnastics.

In 2016, while India was in the throes of excitement of watching Dipa Karmakar compete with the best during the vault finals at the Rio Olympics, debate swirled around the “death vault” and whether it should be permitted in competition. A year later, its difficulty rating, which made it so attractive for less-established gymnasts, was reduced from 7.0 to 6.4, and a penalty was introduced for executing it “uglily”.
“It depends on what skill you are talking about,” said Miller about the viability of the vault. “It is important  in any sport to take as many precautions as you can. Safety has to come first.”

“Gymnastics has really focused on safety,” added Miller, who has two gold, two silver and three bronze at Olympics. “You’ve got springs everywhere, more padding, and the thickness of the mat is greater. The technical aspect of coaches learning how to spot correctly, conditioning and stretching. All of these things have helped. No sport is ever going to be completely safe, but you want it to be as safe as possible.”
Miller remembers starting out in the sport in Edmond (Oklahoma) on equipment that had no springs. An excitable child, she and her sister were taken to the gym by their mother before they could damage any furniture in the house.

“I wasn’t the most talented, the strongest, the most flexible, the most powerful gymnast,” she recalled. “But I could outwork anyone; I could be the most consistent one.”

This focus and discipline saw her win 16 medals at Olympics and World Championships from 1991 to 1996. At the latter, Miller was one of the “Magnificent Seven”, the American group of girls that won team gold. She finished her Olympic career on a high, winning gold on balance beam and becoming the first American at a fully-attended Games to finish on the top of the podium.

“More than the medals, I have on display at home the Olympic torch I ran with. Because of the symbolism.”

