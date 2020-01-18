Home Sport Other

Gokul-Prithvi pair clinches AITA title

MOP Vaishnav College for Women bagged the city championship title in the Reliance inter-college athletic meet in Mumbai.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Gokul Suresh and Prithvi Sekar defeated Kaza Vinayak Sharma and Neeraj Elangovan 4-6, 6-4, 13-11 in the men’s doubles final of the Sumanth & Co AITA tournament held at the MPTA-KTC courts.

Mohammed in TN squad
The Tamil Nadu selection committee has dropped K Vignesh and selected M Mohammed for the Ranji Trophy match against Railways to be played at Chepauk from January 19 to 22.

MOP athletes shine
MOP Vaishnav College for Women bagged the city championship title in the Reliance inter-college athletic meet in Mumbai. The team bagged 10 gold, five silver and six bronze.

Loyola triumph
Loyola College defeated RKM Vivekananda College 33-35, 35-24, 25-26 to win the University of Madras inter-zonal ball badminton tournament held at Thiruthangal Nadar Arts and Science College.

Chess for students
The 64 Squares Chess Academy will conducts a tournament for schoolchildren in U-8, U-10, U-12 and U-16 categories at Decathlon, Teynampet, on January 26. The event is open to all Tamil Nadu  players. 
The top 10 in each category will get prizes. Entry fees is `300. For details contact SC Subramanian at 9176661411 or email to 64squareschessacademy@protonmail.com.

Tennis tournament
About 130 players will be seen in action in the PV Vishwanath Memorial AITA tennis  tournament, at the MPTA-KTC courts from January 18 to 25. The qualifying rounds will begin on January 18 and the main draw will be held from January 20.

