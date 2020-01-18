Home Sport Other

FIH Hockey Pro League: Mock test before final exam

Coach Reid believes opportunity to go up against top teams will help India learn crucial lessons before tougher games in Olympics

Published: 18th January 2020 09:04 AM

Coach Graham Reid (C) has a talk with the Indian hockey team during their practice session at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday. The team will take on the Netherlands in their Pro League opener, at the same venue on Saturday | IRFANA

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  India's Achilles’ Heel in world hockey is an open secret. When the going gets tough, they seldom get going. The numbers back up this grim assertion. In all FIH events since the beginning of the 2014 Champions Trophy, they have played 33 matches against elite teams (think Australia, Netherlands, Belgium et al). They have won just six of these high-pressure encounters. Heading into an Olympic year where India could run into the likes of Belgium or Germany in the quarters, that is less than ideal.

It is in this context that this year’s Pro League will assume significance for Graham Reid’s charges. There are no immediate tangible rewards for doing well in FIH’s newest competition — the hosts open against the Netherlands at the Kalinga Stadium on Saturday — but confidence and momentum are two important elements and those can only be attained by beating the best of the best. Even though there will be some experimentation in a few of the upcoming games, Reid was unequivocal when saying he will use this tournament as a canvas to build for the Olympics in July.

“It’s a great test for us,” he said during the pre-match press conference. “To play the top three teams (Belgium and Australia are their next two opponents after the Netherlands) of the Pro League... that’s what this is about. Us trying to continue to improve and we need to make as many improvements as possible during the next seven months. For me, this is an opportunity to do that. Grab as much learning as we can from each experience and apply it in the next game that we play.”

Off-season exercise
Of course, the Australian isn’t just about focusing on improving on-field play. He is a big believer in off-field dynamics to get the team to play better. So, during the off-season in December, he had all players, including the ones not in the final squad, take part in an exercise. One part team-bonding and one part performance-appraisal, it saw the players mark themselves and their teammates on different aspects, including “passing, shooting, defending, tackling and so on”. In all, they had to rate themselves on 60 metrics. The point was to find out where the players felt they and their teammates were. The former Australian coach did this to get a better perspective of the players he was coaching.

He was also fairly intimate when he explained the differences between plotting against India — incidentally, the last time the Netherlands played a match against India (World Cup quarterfinals at the same stadium), Reid was in the opposing dugout — and coaching them. “Then (December 2018), I was more scared of the fact that, you didn’t know which India would turn up. That unpredictability... that’s a really powerful thing. But when I am coaching the team, I like them to be predictable so I know what I can expect.”  

On paper, Saturday’s and Sunday’s matches should be unpredictable. It’s World No 5 vs World No 3. In a sport where matches are won and lost in mere seconds, matches featuring two top teams are seldom predictable. Captain Manpreet Singh alluded to this. “We are No 5. In an era where very little separates the top eight, it shows how much we have improved.” But the improvement he is talking about is not absolute. They may be fifth-best — they have been there for almost two years — but it has counted for little. In fact, they are the only side in the top seven to not reach the semifinals either at the 2016 Olympics or the 2018 World Cup.Saturday and Sunday will not change that. It could, however, herald a new beginning.

Pro League rules
 There are no draws. If the scores are level at the end, it goes to a shootout.
 Three points if a team wins in normal time, points are split 2-1 in favour of winning team if it goes to a shootout.
 There are no knockout matches this year, team that tops group wins tournament.

