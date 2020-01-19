Arjun Munda  president, Delhi camp sweeps Archery Association of India polls

Ayantanch Owdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The highly anticipated Archery Association of India (AAI) elections finally took place at JN Stadium on Saturday in the presence of an observer each from World Archery (WA), Sports Ministry and Indian Olympic Association (IOA). Union Minister Arjun Munda was elected as president. He and his Delhi faction swept the polls. Munda defeated rival and incumbent BVP Rao 34-18.

Pramod Chandurkar became secretary, beating Maha Singh 31-21. Rajendra Singh Tomar became treasurer by besting Samikhya Nanda Das 34-18. All 19 office bearers — president, senior vice-president, vice-presidents (8), secretary, joint-secretaries (7), and treasurer — were elected for a four year tenure.

The Delhi faction contested for all posts, and the Chandigarh group for 10. Out of 31 state units, 26 were eligible to vote. “The faith placed in us for the next four years is overwhelming. It gives us strength, to work vigorously for fulfilling the aspirations of the association and making the country a superpower,” Munda said.

“Lifting the WA ban, restoring the recognition of the association with sports ministry, setting up more archery academies, streamlining activities, and generating funds are our priority. Securing full quota places in women’s category for Tokyo Olympics, preparing the team, and providing necessary facilities are also priorities.” “I wish good luck to Munda,” said Rao.

“I hope he will have enough time to manage archery, being a cabinet minister. I don’t see light at the end of the tunnel; the fight for reforms will continue.”

With this being an Olympic year, lifting WA’s suspension is the first task for the new body. WA observer Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chapol — whose report the world body will refer to before arriving at a decision — said that AAI now needs to do include sportspersons in its general council.

“Their constitution has a clause which states that 25 per cent should be filled with them. After that, there is no reason for them to remain suspended. Hopefully, that will be done soon. I will be looking into the matter.”

The observers’ reports will be submitted to Delhi HC, before being sent to the sports ministry. They will then forward them to WA and IOA. This process should be completed by March. They expect the ban to be lifted then.

“A minimum of 30 days notice is needed to call general assembly. First, we will have the executive council meeting within 15 days, after which we will call for a general assembly.” The Chandigarh faction were not happy with the inclusion of Uttarakhand on the electoral roll.