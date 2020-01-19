Home Sport Other

Post bizarre accident, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy focuses on fitness

In what was Satwik and Chirag Shetty’s most successful year so far — the duo won the Thailand Open and reached the French Open final.

Published: 19th January 2020 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Players at the PBL 5 inauguration in Chennai on Saturday.

Players at the PBL 5 inauguration in Chennai on Saturday. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)

By TN Vimal Sankar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even on vacations, athletes should be very careful about every move. Accidents can happen under unexpected circumstances and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will agree. In December 2018, the teenager took a trip to the USA to meet his brother. And a visit to an amusement park there almost messed up his 2019.

“I fell down while trying a ride. Another person, in front of me, collided his head against my chest and injured my ribs. I still get stiffness in that area. So I have to do strengthening and mobility exercises every day,” Satwik said.

In what was Satwik and Chirag Shetty’s most successful year so far — the duo won the Thailand Open (Super 500) and reached the French Open (Super 750) final — they were constantly facing injury problems.

A shoulder injury for the 19-year-old forced them out of the World Championships. And that is why the Chennai Superstarz player is very particular about taking care of his body now. He has even reduced the number of biriyanis he eats.

“I am not yet 100 per cent fitnesswise. But I can play. There are no injuries. I don’t have any pain. I have put on weight and have to reduce that. I have to move faster. People are learning new skills every day and we have to step up.” The 19-year-old is the star Indian attraction of the Chennai franchise in PBL 5.

Despite his recent success, there isn’t the slightest bit of arrogance as he speaks. That is why badminton coach Flandy Limpele’s comments a few weeks ago about doubles players’ attitude problem is interesting.

“No player has an attitude problem. The culture they come from is very different. When Tan Kim Her came, the same thing happened. He took some time to adjust. Same goes with Flandy. For example, if someone is injured in Indonesia, they might follow a different set of exercises and rehab. That might not be the case here. And it is difficult for them to understand that.

We never say no when the coach asks us to do something. But we try to explain we are comfortable doing certain things. That’s all.” With an Olympic spot almost certain, Satwik’s mindset has changed. While there are other opportunities to seal a Tokyo berth, Satwik is determined to win one particular tournament.

“I badly want to win the All England. Only Gopi sir (Pullela Gopichand) has won so far. We have Saina didi (Saina Nehwal) who was a runner-up. But no doubles pair has done anything. I want to be the first person to do that.”

Momota not unbeatable: Sai

Kento Momota has been on another level. But come Olympics, Sai Praneeth feels that the Japanese might not be able to handle the pressure. “He is not unbeatable. Every generation had one player like that. But in Tokyo, Momota might lose. He has won everything. But he has to get gold in Tokyo and that’s a lot of pressure. That’s the only thing left for him to win.”

