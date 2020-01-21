PV Vishwanath Memorial AITA tournament: Qualifier Vasisht Cheruku aces Neeraj Elangovan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Qualifier Vasisht Cheruku defeated the seasoned Neeraj Elangovan 6-3, 6-3 in the first round of the PV Vishwanath Memorial AITA tournament conducted by MPTA at the KTC.

Results: Manish G bt Oges Theyjo 6-4, 6-4; Lohith Aksha bt Naesar Jewoor 5-7, 6-1, 6-3; Vasisht Cheruku bt Neeraj Elangovan 6-3, 6-3; Siddharth Arya bt Krishna Teja Raja 7-6 (3), 7-6 (6); Abrar Karim bt Amrit J Mohanty 6-2, 6-2; Siddharth N bt Arjun U 6-1, 6-1; Deepak Senthil Kumar bt Ihsan Mahmood Hussain 6-1, 6-1; Kavin Msilamani bt Sivadeep Kosaraju 6-3, 6-2; Bharath Nishop Kumaran bt Aaron Paul Samson 6-1, 6-2; Irfan Hussain bt C Ashwin 6-1, 6-3; Mohit bt Tathagat 6-4, 6-2.]

Sujan excels

Sujan’s 58 not out helped Kedar CA beat Chellammal CA by six wickets in the final of Friends Academy inter-academy U-12 tournament for the Friends Trophy.Brief scores: Chellammal CA 116 in 29.5 ovs (Ritvik 56,) lost to Kedar CA 117/4 in 24.1 ovs (Sujan 58 n.o). Best batsman: Vayuanandh (Chellammal CA). Best bowler: Vishwajith (Kedar CA). Best all-rounder: Prem (Chellammal CA). Promising cricketer: Nidiesh (Kedar CA). Man of the final: Sujan (Kedar CA).

Gayathri shines

S Gayathri of Sri VDS Jain cleared 9.17m to bag the senior girls’ shot put gold in the MOP Vaishnav College for Women state-level inter-school athletic meet at JN Stadium.Results: 3000mts (super senior): E Ramya (Sri VDS Jain, 11:01:00). 3000m (senior): R Abirami (Sri VDS Jain, 11:44:05). Shot put (senior): S Gayathri (Sri VDS Jain, 9.17m). Shot put (super senior): S Monikasri (Lady Sivaswami Ayyar, 11.28m). High jump (super seniors): S Brintha (Selvam HSS, Namakkal, 1.55m). High jump (seniors): V Valencia Tony (Monford Academy, 1.45m).