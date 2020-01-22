Home Sport Other

How Indian women’s hockey team got analytical coach Janneke Schopman on board

With players like Rani Rampal, Savita Punia, Deep Grace Ekka and others, they have the experience, but it is about outdoing teams at the big stage.

Published: 22nd January 2020 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 10:44 AM

Indian women’s hockey team analytical coach Janneke Schopman

Indian women’s hockey team analytical coach Janneke Schopman (Photo | EPS)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: On November 1 and 2 last year, USA women’s hockey coach Janneke Schopman was in the away dugout when India pipped them to seal Olympics qualification in Bhubaneswar. And 74 days later, she was announced as the analytical coach of the Indian women’s team. It happened smoothly after a text from head coach Sjoerd Marijne, asking if she was interested.

“Hockey India and Sports Authority of India did a really great job of bringing her here so fast,” said Marijne, who did not have to push the Dutch woman. 

“When Sjoerd sent me a text, I had to decide quickly. I spoke to my family and I thought this would be a great challenge,” said Schopman. Her contract runs till the end of Tokyo Olympics and she will travel with the team tonight to New Zealand for her first assignment, starting on Saturday.

With USA having featured in the Pro League last year, where India were absent, Schopman will have decent knowledge about top teams like Australia, the Netherlands, Germany among others, who USA faced then. India is not featuring in the 2020 edition as well.

She is no stranger to current crop of Indian players. It is understood that she came into the Olympic qualifiers well researched about India. With players like Rani Rampal, Savita Punia, Deep Grace Ekka and others, they have the experience, but it is about outdoing teams at the big stage.

“India is a dark horse. For me, I see India as a team with a lot of potential. You have a solid goalkeeper, a good penalty-corner attack and defence. Those are things that make a difference. We need to play our tactics right and use our individual strengths to our benefit,” said Schopman.

“It’s a disadvantage that we are not in the Pro League but it’s also an advantage because teams don’t see us so much and we can throw it all out there. India women has a lot of hidden potential.” 

Schopman was a player of pedigree and knows what it takes to be a winner, having won an Olympic gold (2008) herself other than the World Cup (2006). Her 212 international caps reflect the wealth of experience, which Marijne will be keen to tap in the next few months.

“She has the knowledge on how it is to be in the Olympics. She is individually very strong with players. In India, players don’t come very easily to the chief coach. Because I was alone for a long time, they (players) do approach me. Some are still hesitating. But on her first day, they came to Janneke. She can be there between me and the team and help the players on an individual basis,” said Marijne.

