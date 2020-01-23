Home Sport Other

Amit Panghal, Shiva Thapa contenders for medals in Tokyo Olympics: Vijender Singh

Panghal's demand for a personal coach and physio was recently turned down by the BFI.

Published: 23rd January 2020 05:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 05:50 PM   |  A+A-

Indian boxing star Vijender Singh

Indian boxing star Vijender Singh (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Vijender Singh feels Amit Panghal and Shiva Thapa are strong contenders for medals at the Tokyo Olympics, but at the same time urged the Sports Ministry and the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) to help them achieve their potential.

"Amit Panghal is doing well, Shiva Thapa is doing well... we have good contenders," Vijender, India's first Olympic and men's world championship medallist in boxing in 2008 and 2009 respectively, told IANS in an interview.

Panghal's demand for a personal coach and physio was recently turned down by the BFI.

Vijender, now a professional boxer with an enviable 12-0 record in the professional circuit which he entered in 2015, said such things are not desirable and the sports ministry and the federation should take care of their athletes who give their all for Olympic medals.

"I recently read somewhere that Amit needed a personal coach but he did not get it. Boxers should not face this kind of problem. Their nutrition should be taken care of. The federation and sports ministry should take care of these things. They are there to take care of sports," said the 34-year- old.

While Panghal earned a place in the Indian squad for the Olympic qualifiers by virtue of his historic silver medal at the boxing World Championships last year, Shiva has a more complicated path. He was beaten to the World Championships contingent in the 63kg category by Manish Kaushik, who went on to assure a place for himself in the squad for the Olympic qualifiers with a bronze medal. Manish will now have to fail to go past the qualifiers for Thapa to get a chance to stake a claim in the Indian contingent for Tokyo 2020.

Asked to pick a name who he feels can surely win a medal, Vijender said: "I don't want to take one name and create pressure on him. I want India to do well."

Vijender last fought in November 2019, beating Ghana's former Commonwealth champion Charles Adamu in a lopsided bout.

"My next bout is in April. I am busy with cardio now and will then train for boxing in Manchester," said Vijender who now trains at a gym in Gurugram.

Lee Beard, who has trained professional stars like Ricky Hatton, has been Vijender's trainer since 2015. Under his tutelage, the Haryana-lad clinched the WBO Asia Pacific and Oriental super middleweight titles.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Panghal Shiva Thapa Tokyo Olympics
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu SSI Wilson
Gun used to shoot Tamil Nadu SSI recovered from drainage in Kochi
Vyomamitra
Vyomamitra, ISRO's female robot appears in saree on day two
Gallery
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away this day 29 years ago. For beginners who are not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fans,
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp