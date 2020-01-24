Flexibility behind Chennai Superstarz's strong start in Premier Badminton League

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Superstarz have a made a good start in the fifth edition of the PBL. First they defeated Hyderabad Hunters and then won a close tie against Mumbai Rockets on Wednesday.

One of the reasons for the team’s spirited show has been the ability of their players to adapt quickly and live up to expectations. "It has been a great start. It is a new team and we are combining well. The players have adapted well and have been able to raise the bar when required," said S Aravindan, coach of the Chennai team.

Despite missing the services of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chennai managed to cruise to a creditable win over the Mumbai Rockets. "Without Satwik we thought it would be difficult to beat Mumbai. But Tommy Sugiarto gave a good account of himself. This being our trump match, a loss and a minus point would have hurt the team’s chances. But Sugiarto played brilliantly," opined Aravindan.

Another feature that has helped the team perform consistently has been the solid pairings in mixed doubles. Jessica Pugh of England has been able to pair up with anybody and emerge victorious. She played with Satwik against Hyderabad and with Dhruv Kapila against Mumbai.

“Jessica may not be a star, but she is one the consistent players in the circuit. Having her in the side is a bonus. She is able to adapt and can partner anyone. This flexibility gives the team a lot of options,” said Aravindan.

Jessica feels team spirit propels her to give her best. “I think I am playing well this season. The team atmosphere is good and I am confident. Super happy that the team is performing well. Hopefully, we can continue this way.”

She believes communication is the key in mixed doubles. “Dhruv is a good partner. He communicates well and incorporates things into his game which we feel will work. His style, with power at the back, suits mine with control at the net. It worked against Mumbai,” said Jessica.

She believes that he likes of PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal have made the league popular and the quality of the tournament makes people like her play in India. “The big names of the sport have made the league popular. All the top players playing in this league makes it entertaining. There is good incentive for people to take part,” signed off Jessica.

Awadhe emerge victorious

On Thursday, Awadhe Warriors beat North Eastern Warriors 4-3 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.