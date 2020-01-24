Home Sport Other

Ukrainian sole leader, two Indians in chasing pack

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was a mixed day for Indians in Round 8 of the Chennai Open chess tournament for the Sakthi Group Dr N Mahalingam Trophy. MR Venkatesh and Jubin Jimmy posted victories to move up to joint second. In the leading pack overnight, NR Visakh and Vishnu Prasanna suffered defeats to slip to joint third.

Ukrainian GM Stanislav Bogdanovich defeated Visakh to emerge sole leader on seven points. He was followed by a group of nine players on 6.5 each, including top seed Pavel Ponkratov of Russia and second seed Jose Martinez Alcantara of Peru. Both drew their games on Thursday. Vishnu Prasanna lost to Aleksej Aleksandrov.

Venkatesh defeated Denis Eraschenkov of Russia with black pieces. Jimmy, a 13-year-old from Kerala, produced the surprise of the day by beating Chilean GM Rodrigo Vasquez Schroeder. The youngster needs a draw against Russian GM Ivan Zonum on Friday to secure an IM norm. V Pranav, S Rohit Krishna and GB Harshavardhan also require draws in the ninth round to ensure IM norms.

Select results (Rd 8): Sergei Yudin (Rus, 6.5) drew with Pavel Ponkratov (Rus, 6.5); Jose Martinez Alcantara (Per, 6.5) drew with Aleksey Goganov (Rus, 6.5); Stanislav Bogdanovich (Ukr, 7) bt NR Visakh (Ind, 6); V Vishnu Prasanna (Ind, 6) lost to Aleksej Aleksandrov (Blr, 6.5); Mikheil Mchedlishvili (Geo, 6) drew with Mitrabha Guha (Ind, 6); Neelotpal Das (Ind, 5.5) lost to Ivan Rozum (Rus, 6.5); PDS Girinath (Ind, 5.5) lost to Kirill Stupak (Blr, 6.5); MR Venkatesh (Ind, 6.5) bt Denis Eraschenkov (Rus, 5.5); Rodrigo Vasquez Schroeder (Chi, 5.5) lost to Jubin Jimmy (Ind, 6.5); Taher Yoseph (Ina, 6) drew with GB Harshavardhan (Ind, 6).

TN U-23 lose to Mumbai

Aman Hakim Khan and Anjdeep Lad took four wickets each to help Mumbai beat Tamil Nadu by seven runs in a Col CK Nayudu Trophy U-23 match in Mumbai.

Brief scores: Mumbai 235 & 126 bt Tamil Nadu 153 & 201 (S Swaminathan 59, S Radhakrishnan 46).

Ranjan takes five-for

A Ranjan’s took 5/13 as Dindigul beat Pudukottai by 67 runs in the TNCA inter-district T20 tournament.

Brief scores: Karur 91 in 18.1 ovs (M Arun Kumar 38, R Rohit 3/15) lost to Thiruvallur 95/4 in 12.5 ovs. Erode 115/9 in 20 ovs (E Gokul 50, E Vasantha Kumar 4/21) lost to Villupuram 116/6 in 18 ovs (N Navin Kumar 3/35). Dindigul 139/9 in 20 ovs (AR Siva Murugan 37, D Srinivasan 3/22) bt Pudukottai 72 in 15.2 ovs (A Hari Kesavan 34, A Ranjan 5/13). Kancheepuram 126/9 in 20 ovs bt Tirupur 93/9 in 20 ovs (S Aravind 3/14).

E John Christopher cracks double ton

E John Christopher’s unbeaten 201 paved the way for Everwin MHSS to hammer Velammal Vidyashram (Ambattur) by 268 runs in the Thiruvallur DCA-Apollo Tyres U-16 inter-school tournament.

Brief scores: Everwin MHSS 314/3 in 30 ovs bt Velammal Vidyashram 46 in 19.5 ovs. Vedanta Academy 165/6 in 30 ovs bt Jain Vidyashram 141 in 27.4 ovs. TI MHSS 99/7 in 30 ovs lost to DAV Mugappair 100/3 in 23.4 ovs. Everwin Vidyashram 61 in 21 ovs lost to Velammal Mugappair 65/3 in 11 ovs.

