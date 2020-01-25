Home Sport Other

Madras HC to pronounce verdict over All India Chess Federation polls on Monday

The Chauhan camp, too, is preparing for a contest. Chauhan himself is getting ready to fight for the secretary's post, where Maharashtra's RM Dongre will be his likely opponent.

Chess

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: THE much-awaited verdict of the Madras High Court on the elections of the All India Chess Federation (AICF) is expected on Monday. On Friday, the court heard arguments of the two sides, who have called for elections on separate dates, and reserved the judgement.

There were claims from the section of members led by AICF president PR Venketrama Raja that the court has accepted their appeal to hold the elections on February 10 in Chennai. But this could not be verified. If this happens, it will be a win of sorts for this group, which has opposed secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan’s faction’s decision to hold elections on February 9 in Ahmedabad.

However, the other group denied having heard anything like this. There were more unconfirmed claims that the court is in favour of forming a three-member committee including two retired judges to conduct the elections. Sources said there are talks that Chauhan will be the third member of this committee.

However, there was no clarity on this either. A clearer picture is expected on Monday. What is clear is that there will be one election, instead of one in Ahmedabad and another in Chennai. "That’s one part of what we want,” said a member of the Raja camp.

"We wanted the elections to take place and settle this once and for all. Going by AICF protocol, it should happen when and where the president wants. The secretary has no power to overrule him," he said. The Chauhan camp, too, is preparing for a contest. Chauhan himself is getting ready to fight for the secretary’s post, where Maharashtra's RM Dongre will be his likely opponent.

Raja is also seeking reelection and Gujarat’s Ajay Patel is expected to contest against him. “We are getting ready for elections. Contests are likely for all the posts wherever they are held,” said a Chauhan confidante.

Meanwhile, elections in the Bengal Chess Association slated for Saturday have got stalled due to complications in the process of scrutinising nominations. This might mean that the association will not be able to vote in the AICF elections.

