Top board set for Russian title clash

The title could be decided on the top board on Saturday. Top seed Ponktarov will be up against seventh seed Rozum and whoever wins will become the champion.

Published: 25th January 2020 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Russian Grandmaster Pavel Ponkratov

By Express News Service

The 12th Chennai Open chess tournament for the Sakthi Group Dr N Mahalingam Trophy is headed for an exciting finish. After the ninth and penultimate round, Russian GMs Pavel Ponkratov and Ivan Rozum were leading with 7.5 points each. A group of 12 players including three Indians were half-a-point behind the leading duo.

The title could be decided on the top board on Saturday. Top seed Ponktarov will be up against seventh seed Rozum and whoever wins will become the champion. Rozum will play with white pieces. However, if this game is drawn, players in the group on seven points will have a chance of catching up with the top two.

Ponktarov’s victory on the top board on Friday with white against overnight sole leader Stanislav Bogdanovich of Ukraine threw the race open. There were draws on the next few boards, but Rozum defeated 13-year-old Kerala prodigy Jubin Jimmy to join his compatriot on 7.5 points. Despite the setback, Jimmy secured an IM norm. MR Venkatesh, V Vishnu Prasanna and Al Muthiah were the Indians in the pack behind the two Russians.

They have an outside chance provided they win in the 10th round. Venkatesh faces a tough ask with black against Peruvian second seed Jose Martinez Alcantara. The Chennai-based GM drew with Aleksey Goganov in the ninth round. Vishnu Prasanna, who beat V Pranav, will meet Goganov. The Russian has a superior Elo rating of 2583 as against the Indian’s 2474.

Muthiah, an IM with a rating of 2367, is up against Russian GM Sergei Udin, who has a rating of 2508. In the ninth round, IM norms were achieved by GB Harshavardhan and S Rohit Krishna, other than Jimmy. It was a third norm for Harshavardhan, who became an IM. The tournament offers `15 lakh in total prize money.

Select results (Rd 9)

  • Pavel Ponkratov (Rus, 7.5) bt Stanislav Bogdanovich (Ukr, 7)

  • Stupak Kirill (Blr, 7) drew with Jose Martinez Alcantara (Per, 7)

  • Aleksej Aleksandrov (Blr, 7) drew with Sergei Yudin (Rus, 7)

  • Aleksey Goganov (Rus, 7) drew with MR Venkatesh (Ind, 7)

  • Jubin Jimmy (Ind, 6.5) lost to Ivan Rozum (Rus, 7.5)

