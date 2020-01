By Express News Service

KOCHI: Help is pouring in for the family of late footballer Dhanarajan Radhakrishnan. For Sunday’s I-League match in Kozhikode between Gokulam Kerala and Churchill Brothers, India defender Sandesh Jhingan has bought 1000 tickets worth Rs 50,000. ISL ouftit Chennaiyin have bought 100.

Proceeds will be handed over to the family of Dhanarajan, who died following a heart attack while playing a sevens match in Kerala last month.