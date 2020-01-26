Net-work down: Country's elite shuttlers in danger or missing Olympic berth

Swaroop Swaminathan By

That is the form of India’s badminton players in January: 23 losses and 7 wins in three tournaments. With just seven more events to go before the qualification window closes for the Tokyo Olympics on April 26, most of the country’s elite are in danger of missing the bus. As it stands, there are only three quota places — one each in women’s and men’s singles and one in men’s doubles — that India can be reasonably confident of filling.

It’s a far cry from the five quota places (two in women’s singles, one in doubles, one each in men’s singles and doubles) the country had secured in 2016. The five places were a record and the way badminton was promoted then, 2020 was supposed to shatter the glass ceiling again. Instead, it’s a mess with players undergoing a variety of problems ranging from injuries (Ashwini Ponnappa) to a confidence crisis (K Srikanth). That’s just one part of why the house that players, administrators and coaches had carefully constructed over the last decade, is in danger of crashing down.

There has also been a significant but under-reported off-thecourt problem. High-profile foreign coaches, including Kim Ji Hyun, who reportedly had a huge role to play in PV Sindhu’s coronation last year, have left before the end date on their contracts. Before Kim, both Tan Kim Her, as well as Mulyo Handoyo, left since the beginning of 2018. **** For the entirety of 2017, Srikanth was playing a different game on the circuit. Whatever he touched, turned to titanium. The last 24 months, not so much. Picasso has turned into an artist who has forgotten the basics of how to hold a paintbrush.

The numbers make for grim reading: in 2017, he won 37 matches. He has won only 49 since the beginning of 2018 (excluding the Commonwealth and the Asian Games). Put it another way, for every match he has lost since then, he has won just 1.5 (49 wins and 32 losses). How did he get here? He himself laid out the problem but nobody was listening to him. Ten months after Handoyo left, Srikanth, in an interview in October 2018, wished the Indonesian hadn’t left. “I would have preferred if he had stayed for another year,” he had said. He was also intimate with the problem of failing to advance beyond the quarters (he lost in the last eight six times in 2018).

“It happens,” he had mentioned. “You get a bit more superstitious.You tend to think too much of the quarters.” Guess what? In 2019, he lost in the quarters six more times. He went from the player who monstered the big occasions to the player who started over-thinking it. Pretty soon, it started to affect his overall game. He has failed to get past the first round in five of his last eight outings.

The end result? He’s now 26th in the ‘Race To Tokyo’ rankings. Throw in pressure — a beast which does ugly things to athletes who are undergoing a confidence crisis — and it’s no wonder why the 26-year-old is in this slump. P Kashyap, who is 22nd in that Tokyo race, spoke about that ‘P’ word and what it does. “I feel like they are probably under pressure a little bit and it happens.

Even my 2012 Olympics qualification was a mess,” he said. Speaking specifically about the former World No 1, Kashyap said: “For Srikanth, in 2018 he played quarters and semis in most tournaments and in 2019 he had to defend all those points. So it’s got a little tough and pressure is adding.” The 33-year-old, as it stands, has more of a chance of making the cut than Srikanth but he is more focussed on improving his game. “Qualifying for the Olympics is not my aim here. I just want to improve my game because two years back, I was not even thinking about it. I was thinking of quitting.

Last year when I was getting injured all the time, I was seriously thinking of giving up,” he said. Worryingly, the current slump is not just a Srikanth problem. Take the case of women’s doubles and mixed doubles for instance. The pair of Ashwini and N Sikki Reddy won a total of 11 matches last year (BWF World Tour). The former is yet to get her 2020 started as she is injured. The drop in form is perhaps reflective of the wider malaise affecting some of India’s top stars. It also beggars the one pertinent question. Why hasn’t the Badminton Association of India (BAI) encouraged those two to play with other partners? Olympian Aparna Popat says there is still time, so there is no need to press the panic button just yet. “We have a few more tournaments (seven) to go. It’s not only about qualifying for the Olympics but also to do it sooner rather than later so as to work on fitness, technique and other aspects

of your game.” That’s an important point. Because the likes o f Sri kanth, Sikki and Saina Nehwal have been under the pump for the last 4-6 months, they haven’t taken time off to heal. For example, the 2012 Olympic medallist has featured in eight tournaments since the last week of September.

That's unsustainable for an athlete who has had many niggles in the last few years. However, she has to keep playing if she wants to have a shot at Olympic glory again. "That's the kind of pressure our athletes are under," Popat said.

Ranking Race

Men’s singles

11 Sai Praneeth

- (21) Sourabh Verma

- (22) P Kashyap

- (26) K Srikanth

- (30) Lakshya Sen

Women’s singles

6 PV Sindhu

- (22) Saina Nehwal

- (77) Rituparna Das

- (86) Aruna Prabhudesai

- (94) Aakarshi Kashyap

Men’s doubles

7 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty

- (35) Manu Attri/Sumeeth B Reddy

- (54) MR Arjun/Ramchandran Shlok

Women’s doubles

- (30) Ashwini Ponnappa/Sikki Reddy

- (43) Meghana Jakkampudi/Poorvisha S Ram

- (44) K Maneesha/Rutuparna Panda

Mixed doubles

- (31) Satwik/Ashwini

- (35) Pranaav Jerry Chopra/Sikki

- (47) Arjun/Maneesha

* - denotes outside ranking boundary to be eligible for a place Number in brackets denotes current Race To Tokyo rankings

Singles

Each nation can send a total of two players if they are ranked in the world’s top 16. If not, then one quota per country till the 38-player roster has been complete.

Doubles

Each nation can send a total of two pairs if they are ranked in the world’s top 8. If not, then one pair per country till the 16-team roster is complete Qualification period Apr 29, 2019 to Apr 26, 2020

Tournaments remaining (Super 300 and above)

Spain Masters (300)

German Open (300)

All England (1000)

Swiss Open (300)

India Open (500)

Malaysia Open (750)

Singapore Open (500)