Battling inner demons, Kidambi Srikanth playing catch-up

Since then, Srikanth has three first-round exits, two second-round ousters, and one third-round disappointment.

BENGALURU: April 26.
The deadline to shuttlers to qualify for Tokyo Olympics is fast approaching. Former World No 1 Kidambi Srikanth has exactly 90 days and seven Superseries events left to secure a berth. However, the way things have gone since last year, he is worried. Even though he doesn’t want to confront that ghost right away.
Currently languishing at 26th in BWF’s Race to Tokyo rankings, Srikanth has gone through a rough patch. A recurring knee injury forced him to miss China (both 1000 and 750) and Korea Open (500). That niggle also dented his form. Since Olympic qualification started (April 29 last year), the 26-year-old has reached the semifinals of a major event only once: Hong Kong Open. However, that run was aided by a walkover from World No 1 Kento Momota and World No 4 Chen Long’s retirement.

Since then, Srikanth has three first-round exits, two second-round ousters, and one third-round disappointment. Chances are high that he might miss out on a ticket to Tokyo.

“It’s something that comes once in four years. From 2016, I’ve been the highest-ranked player (Indian). Suddenly, I’ve dropped. There will be a little bit of worry for sure,” said Srikanth, who was in the city to inaugurate a Li-Ning Superstore. “If it was 2018 or 2019, I wouldn’t have worried so much. Now, I have only three months to come back. It’s really important to do well in the coming tournaments.”
The Hyderabad-based shuttler believes that his slump is a result of his injuries — something he is still fighting to overcome — denting him both physically and mentally.

“I was injured at the wrong time, when the qualification period started. Then it was more about how the injury didn’t let me play the way I wanted to. I was actually struggling to move on the court. Every time I want to push myself, I’m scared somewhere in the back of my head about a recurrence of the injury. I worry if I will be able to play consistently or not. There are a lot of questions I am asking myself.”

That fear of recurring injuries and a long lay-off forced Srikanth to skip the ongoing Premier Badminton League. While he hasn’t sought any sports psychologist’s help, he is using that time to focus on training and be fit for the upcoming events — four Superseries events (500 and above) — and move up the rankings for Olympic qualification.

“I skipped PBL to train for two weeks and then play well in the coming tournaments. I really want to push myself and see if I am able to do it consistently throughout the week or not. I have been constantly talking to Gopi bhaiya (Pullela Gopichand, chief national badminton coach).

“Talking to him has really helped me. I have been doing full sessions. It’s just about getting back to form. There are a few mandatory tournaments lined up. If I am able to do well, I will definitely be there.”

