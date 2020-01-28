Home Sport Other

Amit & Co seeking foreign tour via Patiala

The cancellation of Asia/Oceania boxing qualifiers in Wuhan was a big blow for boxers looking to live their Olympic dreams.

Published: 28th January 2020 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Amit Panghal

Indian boxer Amit Panghal (File Photo |AP)

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The cancellation of Asia/Oceania boxing qualifiers in Wuhan was a big blow for boxers looking to live their Olympic dreams. With the cancellation announced at the eleventh hour, the pugilists’, who generally follow a meticulous routine, plans have been disrupted. The event was subsequently moved to Amman, Jordan and is scheduled to be held between March 3-11.

The coaches and support staff usually have their plans laid out for the boxers in the lead up to the event. Based on the time in-store, the coaches predominantly hand over the instructions to their wards on a need-to-know basis. Weight management is another area the boxers emphasise upon. When a competition is near, the sessions are usually short and the boxers undergo high- intensity training. After the shifting of the event, the coaching staff and boxers have to reschedule their training. 

The tale was more or less on those lines for Indian boxers, who had been meticulously following a training regimen at the Inspire Institute of Sport, Vijayanagar since November 15 last year. With the Wuhan event — which was slated for February 3-14 — in mind, the boxers had been given their 100 per cent in the national camp. Rival boxers from Italy and Australia had also offered high-intensity training to the Indians for about two weeks recently. “It is surely a setback as we were training according to the old dates. And we got to know about the cancellation quite late,” Amit Panghal, India’s best bet in Tokyo, said. 

The cancellation — due to outbreak of coronavirus in China — and change of dates and venue have forced the Indian camp to chalk out fresh plans. India’s high-performance director Santiago Nieva sounded positive though. “We have to look at it positively. The main thing is it’s the same for all the Asian countries. If you look at Australia, it’s worse for them. They were abroad and now they have to head back home. We need to adapt to the reality,” Nieva said.

Nieva revealed that the boxers will travel to SAI, Patiala on Tuesday and continue their camp. He also said that they are looking for exposure trip just ahead of Jordan qualifiers. As things stand, they have short-listed five possible destinations and are evaluating the logistics. “We have already held discussion with the boxers. If we can find some place where can get some good sparring then we will go. Otherwise, we will stay and train here itself,” he said. 

Nieva hinted that Italy, for all practical purposes, is the likely destination. Among other things, Nieva is satisfied with the helping hand in place and the three-star coach is hopeful that the boxers can get a strength and conditioning expert soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Panghal
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Real-life 'Tarzan' from Assam gets a treehouse to dodge jumbos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp