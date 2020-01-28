Amit & Co seeking foreign tour via Patiala

Anmol Gurung By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The cancellation of Asia/Oceania boxing qualifiers in Wuhan was a big blow for boxers looking to live their Olympic dreams. With the cancellation announced at the eleventh hour, the pugilists’, who generally follow a meticulous routine, plans have been disrupted. The event was subsequently moved to Amman, Jordan and is scheduled to be held between March 3-11.

The coaches and support staff usually have their plans laid out for the boxers in the lead up to the event. Based on the time in-store, the coaches predominantly hand over the instructions to their wards on a need-to-know basis. Weight management is another area the boxers emphasise upon. When a competition is near, the sessions are usually short and the boxers undergo high- intensity training. After the shifting of the event, the coaching staff and boxers have to reschedule their training.

The tale was more or less on those lines for Indian boxers, who had been meticulously following a training regimen at the Inspire Institute of Sport, Vijayanagar since November 15 last year. With the Wuhan event — which was slated for February 3-14 — in mind, the boxers had been given their 100 per cent in the national camp. Rival boxers from Italy and Australia had also offered high-intensity training to the Indians for about two weeks recently. “It is surely a setback as we were training according to the old dates. And we got to know about the cancellation quite late,” Amit Panghal, India’s best bet in Tokyo, said.

The cancellation — due to outbreak of coronavirus in China — and change of dates and venue have forced the Indian camp to chalk out fresh plans. India’s high-performance director Santiago Nieva sounded positive though. “We have to look at it positively. The main thing is it’s the same for all the Asian countries. If you look at Australia, it’s worse for them. They were abroad and now they have to head back home. We need to adapt to the reality,” Nieva said.

Nieva revealed that the boxers will travel to SAI, Patiala on Tuesday and continue their camp. He also said that they are looking for exposure trip just ahead of Jordan qualifiers. As things stand, they have short-listed five possible destinations and are evaluating the logistics. “We have already held discussion with the boxers. If we can find some place where can get some good sparring then we will go. Otherwise, we will stay and train here itself,” he said.

Nieva hinted that Italy, for all practical purposes, is the likely destination. Among other things, Nieva is satisfied with the helping hand in place and the three-star coach is hopeful that the boxers can get a strength and conditioning expert soon.