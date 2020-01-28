Hyderabad horseman wins big at Cavalry Gold and Bhopal Pataudi cups in polo

Shikha Duggal By

HYDERABAD: Mention the word horse and Allan Shaun Michael, a horseman, Cavalry Gold cup and Bhopal Pataudi cup holder in Polo gets super excited. He can’t stop talking about the athletic side of horse riding as a professional sport. Allan falls under the young rider category and this exuberant rider is the only representative from the city Hyderabad (18-21 years) distinction.

A few weeks ago, this horseback rider managed to accomplish victory in Bhopal’s tent pegging event, tent pegging (team) event and show jumping at junior national level as well. He has also recently been a part of Jaipur Season held in December under the ownership of Sanjay Kapur, the CEO of Sixt India Company.

This mass communication graduate started off horse riding from his early childhood as he was lucky enough to have horses around him due to his dad’s ardent passion towards horse-riding. Allan has fully plunged himself into this discipline.

“My father suggested that I join an individual sport rather than a team sport, a bit for the reason of diplomacy involved in the selection process as I have had my own experiences with it during my school days. That’s when I decided to join horse riding quite seriously,” adds the experienced rider.

On being asked about his discipline of riding, he says, "I have had my professional training from 61 st Cavalry, Jaipur and later on went onto represent our state in Andhra Pradesh Directorate, 2015 batch.” Horse riding is an enjoyable sport, yet riding a horse for a longer period of time can agitate make the animal. Despite this fact, this 21 year old knows how to pamper his fiesty beauties. “Horse is one animal you cannot just ride onto it for practice purposes and leave. You will need to shower love and attention on them.Suppose I ride my horses for an hour I make sure that I look after my champs for at least double the time in feeding and grooming them. Horse riding as a sport may look luxurious and indulgent at first. Of course, the majesty of the horses adds to its magic. But it takes hell lot of efforts to keep them healthy and sound as they can be quite sensitive sometimes."

The proprietor of total 16 horses, further more talks about the evolution of horse riding and polo as progressive sport in Hyderabad city and states that six years ago polo wasn’t quite popular with the inhabitants of the city and only race courses were more prominently active.

“A new association named Telangana State Equestrian Association comprising veterans with the aim of reviving the sport culturally was started. A lot of horse shows were organised at local levels and that in turn helped the sport to come into limelight,” he added.

"Romantic Fever, has always been my champion horse. I bought him from the Hyderabad race course and I have won my maximum laurels with him. I share a really special connect with this horse of mine and he has been the longest with me," says this resident of Sainikpuri on his best- loved horses.

Allan dreams of watching his horse club touch unimaginable heights and wishes to be popularly associated with both the sports on national and international pedestals. Horse riding, like any other sport, needs ample discipline and Allan says he is ready to give it.