Mandatory for stars to compete

Interestingly, AFI wants those athletes, who are training abroad, to participate as well, but then if it hampers their training schedule, they might make an exception.

Published: 28th January 2020 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: If everything goes as per plan, all-star athletes, including quarter-milers Hima Das, Muhammed Anas and jumpers M Sreeshankar will be seen in action in all competitions when the domestic season begins in March with the Indian Grand Prix in Patiala. With the Olympics around the corner, the Athletics Federation of India doesn’t want the athletes who are at the national camps to miss out on domestic meets, especially the Federation Cup National Senior Athletics Championships to be held in Bhopal from April 10 to 13. The athletes apparently have been told to not skip the nationals and if anyone is found violating the diktat, action will be taken. 

Interestingly, AFI wants those athletes, who are training abroad, to participate as well, but then if it hampers their training schedule, they might make an exception. Since many athletes are yet to qualify, the AFI  feels the start of the season is important. This notification is not new either. There have been times when star athletes, despite strict instructions from AFI,  found ways to skip events. This time, however, top AFI official said implementation will be strict.

When contacted, CK Valson, secretary AFI said, such instructions have been given to the coaches and AFI would implement it strictly. “For athletes who are abroad, we will see. If it affects their training and it’s legitimate, we might consider.” Middle and long-distance runners, training in Patiala, will shift to Bengaluru SAI centre from April 15 to July 1. As reported by this newspaper, they will be in Europe for two months between April 15 and June 15. The long jump camp will be shifted from Thiruvananthapuram to Patiala and will go on from March 1 to May 1. The camp for race-walkers will be shifted from Patiala to Bengaluru and will be held from February 17 to July 1.

