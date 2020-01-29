Home Sport Other

India women's hockey team lose to New Zealand 0-1

This is a New Zealand development squad, which India thrashed 4-0 in the first game only to lose 1-2 in the next.

India women’s hockey team.

By IANS

AUCKLAND: Indian women's hockey team were beaten 0-1 by New Zealand in the third match of the ongoing tour here on Wednesday.

Hope Ralph sounded the board in the 37th minute to net the winner.

India will meet Great Britain in the next match on February 4.

New Zealand could have taken the lead in the first quarter, but the Indian defence played well to keep their PC's at bay. In the second quarter, Indians created chances but failed to breach Kiwis rearguard as both teams were locked 0-0 at halftime.

Raplh then converted a field goal in the 37th minute.

