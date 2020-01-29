Indian Open international kickboxing tournament announced in Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India Kickboxing Federation, affiliated to the World Association of Kickboxing Organizations, on Wednesday announced the launch of the first-ever WAKO Indian Open Kickboxing international tournament.

The tournament is scheduled to be held in the capital's Talkatora Indoor stadium from February 10th to 13th.

Over 1000 male and female athletes and officials from over 12 countries are expected to participate across two formats and seven disciplines of the sport.

India is expected to field a strong team with prominent names such as Hame, Monal Kukreja, Anshuman Dakua, Sai Gaurav Mohapatra, Prerna Nand Parida and Vrishank looking to impress.

Anand M. Sharan, WAKO India chairman, said, "This will prove to be one of the biggest platforms for Indian Kickboxers in the years to come."

WAKO has been provisionally recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recently.