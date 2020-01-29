Neeraj meets Tokyo mark

TN Vimal Sankar By

CHENNAI: Javelin-thrower Neeraj Chopra’s return to action after a long injury break turned out to be fruitful. In the ACNW League Meeting in South Africa’s Potchefstroom, the Commonwealth and Asian Games champion came first by clearing 87.86 metres in his fourth attempt.

The effort was better than the Olympic qualifying mark of 85m. According to India’s high-performance director Volker Hermann, the competition Neeraj took part in is an Olympic qualifying event and he has made it to Tokyo 2020.

“The organisers have confirmed it’s an official competition. So yes (he has made the Tokyo cut),” Hermann told this newspaper from Potchefstroom. “He (Neeraj) had shown his potential in training and we’re glad that he was able to reproduce his performance in competition. It’ll give him confidence and time to prepare for Tokyo,” he added. “Feeling super awesome to be back in the competition mode. Thank you everyone for your good wishes and supporting me always,” tweeted Neeraj.