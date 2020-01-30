Home Sport Other

Chirag picks Indonesian legend’s brain in PBL

Chirag has faced Setiawan a couple of times and admits it was a dream come true to play alongside the Beijing Olympic gold medallist.

Published: 30th January 2020

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With the Olympics looming large, one half of India’s highest-ranked doubles pairing, Chirag Shetty is using the Premier Badminton League to pick the brain of Pune 7Aces teammate and Indonesian great Hendra Setiawan in order to prepare for the event.

Chirag has faced Setiawan a couple of times and admits it was a dream come true to play alongside the Beijing Olympic gold medallist. What has surprised him most has been his demeanour off-court.
“He is such a gentleman off-court. He has no airs about himself and always willing to help. He is one of my idols and playing with him has been such an enriching experience,” the 22-year-old told this daily. The duo has helped their team to the third spot on the table currently, with Chennai Superstarz up next on Thursday.

With regard to technical inputs, Chirag revealed that he is constantly asking for tips regarding net-play, something his teammate is a master at. “Watching him train is a learning experience. The way he approaches a task and prepares is something we can learn from. Specifically, I have asked him regarding his net-play and how he manages to play deft drop shots according to the situation. The way he controls the speed of the shuttle is second to none. Just listening to him will, I’m sure, help me in the long run.”
Last year was quite memorable for Chirag and his doubles partner Satwiksairaj Rankireddy as they won in Thailand, reached the French Open finals while also making the last-four in two other competitions. All this lead to a career-high ranking of 7th in November 2019.

Currently placed tenth, the duo has lost in the opening round of four events since. But Chirag remains unperturbed. “I agree we could not play to our potential but If you look at the results, we lost close matches. We have time on our side and all we need to learn is to see off such close contests. I’m sure we can do it.”

India has had a doubles coach in Flandy Limpele for a year now. And Chirag credits him behind their improved fitness. “He has been advising us to improve on the defensive part of our game. Our fitness has come up leaps and bounds and the wins last year were primarily because of that.”The pair has almost guaranteed themselves a spot in Tokyo. Their focus for the remaining months is to try and improve their overall game so that they can be ready for the biggest stage of them all. “We plan to play a couple more tournaments and hopefully, by then we can confirm our tickets. The All England will be a big challenge and we are looking forward to it.” Wednesday‘s result: Hyderabad Hunters bt North Eastern Warriors 2-1.  

