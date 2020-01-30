Home Sport Other

Have gone through a tough phase in last six months: Kidambi Srikanth

Kidambi Srikanth credited Pulella Gopichand for badminton's rise and said the national coach is solely responsible for unearthing so many champions.

Published: 30th January 2020 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 05:26 PM   |  A+A-

Indian badminton star Kidambi Srikanth

Indian badminton star Kidambi Srikanth (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Thursday said he would strive to regain his form and fitness ahead of the Tokyo Olympics after enduring a "tough last six months" owing to injuries and a stunning dip in form.

During the difficult phase, the former world number slipped to 26th in the BWF Race to Tokyo rankings.

As per the BWF's qualification system, a country may have a maximum of two athletes in each event, provided both are ranked in the top 16 (as of April 28, 2020).

The 26-year-old shuttler, however, seemed determined to qualify for the Olympics.

"I really want to participate in the Olympics and do well. I know I have gone through a tough phase in the last six months, but I am looking forward to regaining my full fitness and doing well," Srikanth said.

"I think the Indian badminton contingent definitely has a very good chance of doing extremely well at the Olympics if we are consistent in the tournament." 

ALSO READ: Battling inner demons, Kidambi Srikanth playing catch-up

He credited Pulella Gopichand for badminton's rise and said the national coach is solely responsible for unearthing "so many champions".

It was under Gopichand's tutelage that India produced Olympic medal winners Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu and Srikanth, who himself is a prodigy of the former All England champion, couldn't hide his appreciation for his mentor.

"I would like to credit Gopichand sir for the growth of badminton in India. He has created so many champions from his academy. He has built such a good infrastructure when there was nothing at one point," the current world number 15 Srikanth said.

The Commonwealth Games gold medallist also lavished praise on the Government of India's flagship Khelo India programme.

"I think it's very important for youngsters to have financial support. It lifts the burden off the parents and also helps athletes attain their targets. The Khelo India scheme will take care of all expenses once the athlete is included in the program. So, we can definitely see a lot of kids becoming Olympic medallists in the future," Srikanth said.

Asked about the upcoming Khelo India University Games, Srikanth said it will start a new sporting culture in India.

The first edition of the Khelo India University Games is scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar from February 22 to March 1.

"The Khelo India University Games is going to start a new culture where the colleges and universities will adapt sports into their study system. Ultimately, this will help more people take up sports," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kidambi Srikanth
India Matters
Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian at a press meet on Economic Survey 2018-19 in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Growth has bottomed out, GDP for FY21 seen at 6-6.5%: Economic Survey
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
India cannot afford to grow at a rate lower than 8 percent: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
President Ram Nath Kovind delivering a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | Youtube videograb)
CAA 'historic', it has fulfilled Gandhi ji's wish: President Ram Nath Kovind
Rangers Women FC signed the 29-year-old national team forward Ngangom Bala Devi for 18 months. (Photo | Twitter)
Hope more players will follow me to Europe: Bala Devi on her Rangers FC stint

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the media at Parliament House on the first first day of Budget session in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Budget 2020: PM Modi says focus mainly on economic issues
Congress and DMK leaders staging a Protest demonstration against CAA and NRC at the Parliament House in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Congress holds 'Save India' placards at Parliament ahead of Budget
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp