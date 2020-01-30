Home Sport Other

TN check Baroda on Day 1 of CK Nayudu contest

Dhruv Patel chipped in with an unbeaten 41 for Baroda. H Trilok Nag was the pick of the bowlers for TN with four wickets.

Published: 30th January 2020 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 10:15 AM

SBOA, winners of the Thiruvallur DCA U-16 inter-school cricket tournament

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Half-centuries by Mitesh Patel (56) and Ninad Rathwa (67) enabled Baroda to post 262 for eight against Tamil Nadu on the opening day of a Col CK Nayudu Trophy U-23 match played in Coimbatore. Dhruv Patel chipped in with an unbeaten 41 for Baroda. H Trilok Nag was the pick of the bowlers for TN with four wickets.

Brief scores: Baroda 262/8 in 84 ovs (Ninad Rathwa 67, Mitesh Patel 56, Dhruv Patel 41 n.o, H Trilok Nag 4/56) vs Tamil Nadu. Uttarakhand beat TN
Jyoti Giri’s 80 propelled Uttarakhand to an eight-wicket win over Tamil Nadu in the BCCI women’s U-23 one-day championship at the IIT-Chemplast grounds.
Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 172/6 in 50 ovs (Arshi Choudhary 67, Eloksi Arun 30, S Meenakshi 26 n.o) lost to Uttarakhand 175/2 in 42.3 ovs (Jyoti Giri 80, Kanchan Parihar 63 n.o). Uttarakhand 4 (8), Tamil Nadu 0 (4). Rajasthan 160/6 in 50 ovs (Archna Saini 34 n.o, Sangeeta Kumawat 33) bt Assam 152 in 49.3 ovs (Bedashree Borpatra Gohain 34, Ayushi Garg 3/15). Points: Rajasthan 4 (16), Assam 0 (0).Chhattisgarh 201/7 in 50 ovs (Shivi Pandey 45, Shivani Krishna 37, Tejal Hasabnis 32, Priya Khatkar 3/39) bt Haryana 182 in 48.4 ovs (Sheetal Rana 55, Bhawna Ohlan 51, Shivangi Chauhan 41). Points: Chhattisgarh 4 (16), Haryana 0 (8).
Raghav excels
Man of the Match KV Raghav’s 43 came in handy for Star CA to beat New Champion CA by  eight wickets in the final of the New Champion Festival Day U-12 tournament played under lights at the SPIC-YMCA grounds in Nandanam.
Brief scores: New Champion CA 90/8 in 20 ovs (Arjun 3/11) lost to Star CA 93/2 in 17 ovs (KV Raghav 43). Man of the final: KV Raghav (Star CA). Best all-rounder: S Arjun (Star CA).
Rohit shines
An all-round display by D Rohit, who took four for 17 and made 39 runs, helped SBOA hammer DAV Mogappair by nine wickets in the final of the Apollo Tyres-Thiruvallur DCA U-16 inter-school tournament.
Brief scores: DAV Mogappair 79 in 28.1 ovs (D Rohit 4/17) lost to SBOA 80/1 in 13.1 ovs (D Rohit 39, JM Varun Kumar 29 n.o).

