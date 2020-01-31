Mental tuning makes Sutirtha greater force

AYANTANCH OWDHURY By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian men’s and women’s teams might have returned empty-handed from the recently-concluded World Te a m Q u a l i f i c a t i o n Tournament in Portugal, but Sutirtha Mukherjee was one of the standout performers. Her win against World No 19 Bernadette Szocs had brought India to the brink of qualification. She has carried on that form, helping Haryana to a bronze in the team event at the nationals in Hyderabad. The West Bengal-born paddler feels the biggest change that has come about in terms of her game over the past year has been a change in mentality.

That has resulted in her going from World No 537 in 2019 to 157 currently. “I used to play with fear in my mind. That resulted in big points not going my way. Now with the help of Soumyadeep Roy (coach), I have managed to overcome that. I play with an uncluttered mind. Even against higher-ranked players, I feel no pressure,” she said from Hyderabad. Soumyadeep added that increased fitness work has played a huge role in his ward’s upward trajectory.

“We keep working on technical aspects obviously, but we have given a lot of focus on fitness work. Her speed has come up leaps and bounds and with her backhand strength, I feel there is a lot more to come from her in the coming months.” Soumyadeep’s presence as national coach has aided in this process. “The comfort factor is obviously there. She is receptive to my ideas and just needs that extra egging on at the correct time. Hopefully, she can keep improving and retain this mental fortitude.”

The 24-year-old was unbeaten in last season’s UTT, beating higher-rankled players like World No 20 Petrissa Solja and Szocs, while in Pro Tours, she has beaten the likes of Sabine Winter (World No 89). “Increased exposure has played a big role. I’m feeling good and things that I’m working on are coming off in match situations. That is a big plus and with Olympic singles qualification in the balance, I feel quite upbeat,” she added. Both the 2018 national champion and her coach are currently plotting how to ensure she makes the top-100 as soon as possible as improved rankings will go a long way in deciding who will go on to represent the country in the Tokyo Olympics.

“Por tugal Open and Hungary Open are my next international assignments. Before that, I want the senior crown once again. That will give me a big push ahead of those meets. As far as Olympic qualification is concerned, if I carry on like this, there is no reason why I cannot make the cut for Tokyo.”

PSPB champs again Petroleum Sports Promotion Board, as expected, beat Delhi 3-0 to lift the men’s team trophy for the 24th time, while the Railways women defeated Bengal ‘A’ 3-0 to win the crown in the UTT 81st national table tennis championships at the Saroornagar Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.