Organizers of Tokyo Olympic say 'no coronavirus danger in city'

TOKYO: Organizers of the Tokyo Olympic Games said on Friday that the Games will not be cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

"We have never considered cancelling the Games," Tokyo 2020 said in a statement. "We will work closely with the IOC and other relevant organizations and review any countermeasures whenever necessary."

Seiko Hashimoto, Japan's Olympics Minister, also expressed confidence about hosting a successful Olympic and Paralympic Games in less than six months.

At the press conference after the cabinet meeting, Hashimoto said, "I know there is a worried voice: 'Is the Tokyo Games OK?' Go!"

She added that it was necessary to eliminate "anxiety" and expressed the government's intention to provide accurate information to hold a safe and secure Olympic Games.

The International Olympic Committee said earlier that it has been in contact with the World Health Organization and other related bodies over the outbreak of a new coronavirus.

"Countermeasures against infectious diseases constitute an important part of Tokyo 2020's plans to host a safe and secure Games," an IOC spokesperson said in a statement.

"Tokyo 2020 will continue to collaborate with all relevant organizations which carefully monitor any incidence of infectious diseases and will review any countermeasures."

Japan has confirmed three more cases of infection with the novel coronavirus on Friday, raising the total domestic tally to 17.