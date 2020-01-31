Home Sport Other

'She has to get her confidence back': P Kashyap on Saina Nehwal

Saina is currently in a tight spot in her bid for a Tokyo Olympics singles berth but a couple of good performances in the coming weeks can put her back in contention, Kashyap said.

Published: 31st January 2020 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal

Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ace shuttler Saina Nehwal is currently in a tight spot in her bid for a Tokyo Olympics singles berth but a couple of good performances in the coming weeks can put her back in contention, her mentor Parupalli Kashyap said on Friday.

Saina, a 2015 World Championship silver medallist and two-time Commonwealth Games champion, is racing against time to make the cut for her fourth successive Olympics.

According to the BWF Olympics qualification rules, only two players from each singles category can qualify from a country if their rankings lie within the top-16 by April 28.

"It is getting tight now. There are two more weeks before the Spain Masters (February 18-23). It is a crucial time. She has to get her confidence back. I think she will be okay. A couple of good weeks and she will be back on track. But her body has to support her," Kashyap told PTI, talking about his wife.

Saina, a 2012 London Olympic bronze medallist, has not won a title since the 2019 Indonesia Masters in January and she was able to cross the first-round only six times in the last 14 tournaments that she has played.

The gradual dip in her performance saw her slip to the 18th spot in BWF rankings and a lowly 22nd in the Olympic qualification rankings.

Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap (Insta photo)

Explaining further, Kashyap, himself a former world no.6 singles player, said: "Saina is currently world no.18 and she has to be inside top 16 by April 28. She has 49000 points and she has to get to around 53000 points by that time, so basically she has to make 4000-5000 points in the next eight tournaments.

"She has to defend points at All England and Asian championship. So she has to basically make four quarters or semifinals. She has to play better in next few tournaments and she can still make it."

A former world no.1, Saina had won the Indonesia Masters early in 2019 but a bout of pancreatitis in March was followed by gastroenteritis and then niggles came back to haunt her as she couldn't train and also had to pull out of a few tournaments.

"She had gastro problem in Korea, was bothered by pancreatitis. She was also carrying niggles to ankle, shin and toe, so something or other was cropping up. It was just bad luck. She wasn't able to train. She was in constant pain and had to skip 4-5 tournaments and also lost confidence. It was a tough time," said Kashyap.

"After Hong Kong last year, she had to take time off because of pain in shin and toe. She had to take injection and couldn't train for two weeks. She still managed to play quarters at Malaysia but the little training was not enough to sustain at Indonesia and Thailand."

Kashyap said Saina is all right now and has been training for the last few weeks.

"She pulled out of PBL, so she will train for another two weeks. She is in better shape now, she can take little more load in training. She has entered for Spain Masters (February 18-23), that is where she will play next."

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Saina Nehwal Tokyo Olympics Indian shuttlers P Kashyap
India Matters
Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian at a press meet on Economic Survey 2018-19 in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Growth has bottomed out, GDP for FY21 seen at 6-6.5%: Economic Survey
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
India cannot afford to grow at a rate lower than 8 percent: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
President Ram Nath Kovind delivering a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | Youtube videograb)
CAA 'historic', it has fulfilled Gandhi ji's wish: President Ram Nath Kovind
Rangers Women FC signed the 29-year-old national team forward Ngangom Bala Devi for 18 months. (Photo | Twitter)
Hope more players will follow me to Europe: Bala Devi on her Rangers FC stint

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Dear Finance Minister, please introduce a Criticism Tax
More than just Thalinomics: Economic Survey highlights with ISB Prof Prasanna Tantri
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp