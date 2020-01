Vimal and Lokeshwar crack fifties

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Half -CENTURIES by R Vimal Khumar (50) and S Lokeshwar (69) helped Tamil Nadu post 224/5 against Baroda on Day 2 of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy U-23 tournament played at CDCA- Sri Ramakrishna Institutions grounds, Coimbatore. Brief scores: Baroda 287 (Mitesh Patel 56, Ninad Rathwa 67, Dhruv Patel 56 n.o; H Trilok Nag 5/71) vs Tamil Nadu 224/5 (R Vimal Khumar 50, S Lokeshwar 69).

R Anupama

Anupama bags title MOP Vaishnav College’s R Anupama won the sub-junior (U-18) billiards girls title at the Manisha Vascon National billiards and snooker championship, organised by Billiards and Snooker Association of Maharashtra at PYC Hindu Gymkhana, Pune. Anupama beat Karnataka’s Keerthana Pandey 147- 83 in the final.

Big win for Harrington Harrington Cricket Academy (HCA) beat MSD Cricket Academy by 199 runs in the HCA U-14 series played at Reddy NM Greens grounds. Brief sores: Harrington CA 320/5 (Ashmith Kashayap 117 n.o) bt MSD Academy 121/9 (B Akshath 4/18, Anirudh 3/5).

Gandhinagar Club win Gandhinagar Club blanked Anna Nagar Club 3-0 in the Sanmar-TNTA veterans’ 45- plus tennis league meet. Results: Zone ‘A’: Gandhinagar Club bt Anna Nagar Club 3-0 (C Mahadevan/ A Nagarajan bt V Vaidyanathan/V Christopher 1-6, 6-1, 6-1; M Vergis/K Athreya bt MD Surresh K/PR Kothandaraman 6-3, 3-6, 7-5; Dr V Bose/A Kathare bt Srinivas /Narendran R 6-0, 6-2). Gandhinagar Club bt Indira Nagar Sports Club 3-0 (Dr V Bose/M Vergis bt V Krishnan/ Madhavan RN 7-6 (7-1), 6-2; A Kathare/K Athreya bt R Deivasigamoney/Vijayachandran NC w.o.; C Mahadevan/A Nagarajan bt KP Kuaraswamy/VR Ramarao 3-6, 6-1, 6-2).