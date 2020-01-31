Virus test for Chinese contingent on arrival

Home Sport Other

The Asian Championships might be more than a fortnight away, but the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is taking no chance as far as coronavirus is concerned.

CHENNAI : The Asian Championships might be more than a fortnight away, but the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is taking no chance as far as coronavirus is concerned. The federation of China on Thursday sent names of a 40-member contingent, requesting for visas. They claim that the wr e s t l e r s and officials are not infected with the deadly virus. The championship is scheduled at New Delhi’s KD Jadhav Wrestling Stadium February 18 to 23. Indian authorities want to make sure that things are foolproof. Members of the Chinese contingent will be tested by the Indian High Commission in China. On top of that, WFI has plans to test them again as soon as they arrive in India, at the airport itself.

“The WFI has received a list of 40 names from China requesting visas but their passport details were not attached with it. We’ve asked the Chinese federation to send details of passports so that we can request the home ministry and other authorities to expedite the process,” Vinod Tomar, assistant secretary of WFI, told this daily. “The Indian government must have issued guidelines to the High Commission in China as far as the outbreak is concerned and the latter will fol low due procedures including the requisite tests before issuing visas.” The official also confirmed that the WFI will write a letter to the health ministry to conduct tests on the Chinese contingent on arrival.

“The Chinese are expected to participate in 10 categories in three styles — Greco- Roman, freestyle and women’s wrestling. The federation will write to the health ministry seeking its cooperat ion in test ing Chinese wrestlers,” Tomar said. “ T h e H i g h Commission in China is following standard procedures before issuing visas for India and Chinese wrestlers will be no different,” said Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, president of WFI and vice-president of the Asian Council of United World Wrestling (UWW).

The arrival of delegations will start on February 16, wh i l e t h e technical conference and referees’ consultation will be held the next day. The event will start with competitions in Greco-Roman. Teams from the participating nations will depart on February 24. Meanwhile, it also emerged on Thursday that the Asian O l y m p i c q u a l i f y i n g tournament scheduled in Xian, China, from March 27 to 29 could be cancelled.

No visa for Pakistanis yet Pakistan wrestlers have yet not been issued visas for the event. Pakistan’s National Olympic Committee has sent a mail to International Olympic Committee (IOC) and copied it to others including the UWW. The UWW has written to the WFI, citing past instances when Pakistani wrestlers were not granted visas or the process was delayed. It also directed the federation to issue visas at the earliest.

