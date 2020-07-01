STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

COVID-19: Vijender Singh says crowd should be kept away from when action resumes

Vijender was last seen in action in November 2019 when he defeated Ghana's Charles Adamu to keep his unbeaten record intact in the professional circuit.

Published: 01st July 2020 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

Indian boxing star Vijender Singh

Indian boxing star Vijender Singh (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: More than six months have passed since he last stepped into the ring but Indian boxing star Vijender Singh is hopeful of getting back to competition in the next three months after his US-based promoter restarted bouts earlier this month.

Signed by Hall of Famer Bob Arum's Top Rank Promotions in 2018, Vijender was last seen in action in November 2019 when he defeated Ghana's Charles Adamu to keep his unbeaten record intact in the professional circuit.

The 2008 Olympic bronze-medallist told PTI that he has had a word with Top Rank and plans are afoot for a fight at least by October.

"It will be outside India because it is unlikely that restrictions because of COVID-19 pandemic will ease by then. From what I gather, in the next two-three months, I will probably be able to fight," the 34-year-old said.

Top Rank resumed action amid the pandemic on June 9 with Olympic silver-medallist Shakur Stevenson defeating Felix Caraballo in a TV-only event held without spectators.

"That's the future given the situation. I think that's how professional boxing will be. Unfortunate but that's how it will adapt," said Vijender.

Speaking of adapting to the new normal in the pandemic-scarred world, the former amateur world bronze-medallist said fans should be kept away completely for the time being even if action resumes.

"First of all, there shouldn't be a rush. Secondly, you just cannot have crowds. I know they add to the atmosphere but safety first. You have to take every precaution to ensure that this doesn't spread," he said.

"The post-COVID world would be great for broadcasters and advertisers because there is immense hunger for live sports right now," he added.

"Boxing is easier to conduct in that sense because a very limited number of people are involved in action. They can be tested and kept in a bio-secure zone to ensure that nothing untoward happens."

And when does he see live sports resuming in India even as COVID-19 cases inch towards the 6 lakh mark, Vijender said at this point it is difficult to say.

"India has always been an unpredictable country, one can never be sure how things pan out here," he laughed.

"On a serious note, I would only urge utmost caution before any decision on resuming competitions is taken," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vijender Singh Boxing Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp