No training, plan and destination for Swapna Barman

NEW DELHI: While the national sports federations (NSFs) are busy formulating the domestic calendar, sportspersons remain wary of going out to train and compete. Asian Games gold medallist Swapna Barman is an addition to the growing list of athletes who are exercising caution.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has come out with a domestic calendar which is tentatively set to start from September. But the rise in Covid-19 cases has the 23-year-old worried. “Cases are rising by the day. It’s not safe to venture out for anything including training. That is why I have been at home for the entire lockdown period. As far as domestic competitions are concerned, I will travel only if everything is safe,” she said from her home in Jalpaiguri.

The heptathlete, who trains at the SAI centre in Kolkata, had discussed with coach Subhash Sarkar regarding training but the risk factor has dissuaded both of them from coming up with a clear-cut plan. “We were discussing whether coming down to Kolkata was a wise move. But currently, we both feel it is best if I keep working on fitness at home.

There is no point in putting other athletes at risk as well.” Currently ranked 48 in the world, Swapna will have a tough task on her hands if she is to make the cut for Tokyo. The Tokyo qualification standard (6420 points) is somewhat away from the national record (6026) she set at the 2018 Asiad.

Another headache for her will be the lack of international events. While the world body is yet to come out with a revised calendar, it does not seem likely that Swapna will get more than two or three meets to make a mark. Moreover, she has been away from competitive action for over a year due to niggling injuries.

“There is enough negativity already so I want to remain positive. I’m not giving up and I will discuss with the coach on how to move forward. It will not be easy but there are lots of competitions in the coming years like the Worlds, CWG and Asiad.”