Boxing training set to commence

Coaches & athletes reach NIS Patiala, more expected in a few days, SAI SOP to be followed during programme.

Boxing

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a big relief for sports and sportspersons in the country, one more training programme is expected to begin. Boxers and coaches have started assembling in Patiala for training that was stalled due to the Covid-19. Athletics and weightlifting national camps are already underway at NIS Patiala. Since recognition of National Sports Federations is pending in court, the initiative to start the training programmes has been taken by Sports Authority of India.

It is learnt that men’s chief national boxing coach CA Kuttappa has reached Patiala. Women’s national coach Mohammed Ali Qamar was expected to reach late on Thursday, along with a couple of boxers. The camp is for select boxers and those who were finding it difficult to train at home. In the men’s section, the number of trainees is around 13 and around six in women’s. A few boxers are expected to join in a day or two and the they are expected to be at full strength within a week.

Training will be light initially and emphasis would be on fitness. Strength and endurance will be next, although sparring will not be allowed until SAI gives clearance. The high performance director for men’s team Santiago Nieva is already in Patiala. 

All boxers will be following SAI’s standard operating procedures. Coaches and players have to go through screening as mandated by the state and SAI SOP. They have been housed in a different complex for now. If needed, athletes and coaches will be tested and quarantined if anyone shows symptoms. The Boxing Federation of India had requested SAI last month to begin national camps by June 10 for those who have qualified for the Olympics or on verge of qualifying. But due to the situation and restrictions, no training was possible.

