Khelo India trio flunks dope test

Published: 03rd July 2020 08:23 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a revelation that could dent the image of the government’s flagship programme, Khelo India Games, three more athletes failed dope tests. The list includes a gold medallist. All of them had traces of anabolic steroid apart from other banned substances in their urine samples.

The trio was tested during the 2020 Khelo India University Games (KIUG) held in February in Bhubaneswar. A total of five athletes tested positive for banned substances. Samples of Pardeep (kabaddi) and Rohan Khurpia (boxing) were collected on February 17, while weightlifter Phiyanshu Bhandari’s sample was taken the next day.

Bhandari won gold at the event in Bhubaneswar. He was found positive of several banned drugs including trenbolone, a steroid used on livestock to increase muscle growth and appetite. Apart from these Khelo India athletes, Baldeep Singh (athletics) and Sonu (kabaddi) also returned dope positive. Singh’s sample was collected during the CISF selection trials held in Bhopal on February 21, while Sonu’s sample was collected out of competition on February 25.

National Anti-Doping Agency director general confirmed that athletes have returned positive been put on provisional suspension as per rules.  Earlier this year, a total of 15 players, who participated in the Khelo India Youth Games held in Guwahati from January 10 to 22, failed dope tests.







