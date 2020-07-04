STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Competition relief for Fouaad Mirza in Germany

When Fouaad Mirza returned to competition a few weeks ago, he sensed that he was returning to a very different world than the one he left in February.

Published: 04th July 2020 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Asian Games Medalist Fouaad Mirza (File Photo | PTI)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: When Fouaad Mirza returned to competition a few weeks ago, he sensed that he was returning to a very different world than the one he left in February. For starters, “I was given a contact tracing form and only then I was allowed to enter the venue,” he said from Germany.

“I’m given a band that I have to wear on my hand at all times. Without it, you are not allowed entry.” Other measures include limiting number of helpers for riders. “When I used to even bring one horse for shows, I could take 10 to the warm-up area. Now zero.

If I take three horses, I’m given one.” The other thing the Bengalurean straightaway observed from the two shows he took part in was the number of competitors each meet had. “Usually, there are 200. Now you have around 70-80.” But the 28-year-old isn’t complaining about it.

When other Indian athletes are still under various phases of lockdown, Fouaad knows he is lucky to get ‘valuable match practice’. “I’m treating it as match practice ahead of the CCI 4-star long format Olympic qualifiers (he needs to meet a minimum eligibility requirement criteria to seal his Olympic spot), but I don’t know when those qualifiers will be. All I can do is practice.” It’s also important that his horses get to experience the feel of competition, especially Dajara 4, one of the younger horses.

“The younger ones tend to get a little excited and during the weekend, I felt he was a bit unfocused. It tends to happen. The older ones don’t suffer from that. So even the horses need to have the feel of the surroundings.” Even as Fouaad plots the way forward, it’s easy to sense that the threat of the virus has not receded. “Some shows have already got cancelled as parts of Germany went back into lockdown. We are hoping this doesn’t continue.

One can only hope.” Those four words — one can only hope at the moment — is the new normal as athletes around the world plan their comeback.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Fouaad Mirza
India Matters
A COVID-19 patient being taken to a hospital at Fancy bazaar area in Guwahati Friday July 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi institute claims to 'cure' Covid through cosmic sound therapy
For representational purposes
Ayurveda for Covid patients? Clinical trials show positive results
Staff members dispose of PPE kit waste in LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PPE, masks, gloves: Covid-19 waste leads to environmental problem
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp