STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Sports ministry removes Rs 2 lakh salary cap for elite Indian coaches

The increased remuneration and longer contract periods, according to the ministry, would attract ex-elite athletes into the high performance sporting ecosystem.

Published: 05th July 2020 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2020 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Sports minister Kiren Rijiju

Sports minister Kiren Rijiju

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a move with the potential to revolutionise the coaching system in the country, the sports ministry on Saturday announced that the salary cap of `2 lakh for Indian coaches training elite athletes will be removed. This was announced by sports minister Kiren Rijiju. The minister also said that Indian coaches would get four-year contracts like their foreign counterparts. This is to ensure continuity in training for elite athletes. 

“Several Indian coaches are showing very good results and need to be rewarded for their hard work,” said Rijiju in a statement. “The government is also keen to attract the best coaching talent from across the country to train our elite athletes and we do not want the cap on compensation to be a deterrent for good coaches to join.” The increased remuneration and longer contract periods, according to the ministry, would attract ex-elite athletes into the high performance sporting ecosystem.

The ministry said eminent coaches already working in various Public Sector Undertakings would also be allowed to join on deputation and be eligible for four-year contracts as well as the higher salary structure.
The remuneration will be decided on the basis of performance as an athlete as well as his or her success as a coach. All new coaches and existing coaches who are given new contracts will be imparting training at national camps and Sports Authority of India’s centres of excellence. They will be selected jointly by the ministry and national federations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kiren Rijiju Sports ministry
India Matters
A hair-stylist wearing protective suit attends to a customer at a salon that opened after a gap of three months owing to COVID-19 pandemic at Kandivali in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Migrant workers flocking back to Mumbai for work
For representational purposes
Another dog tests positive for coronavirus in US
The 1,013 grams of gold ornaments and 3.2 kg of silver ornaments recovered from the possession of property offender Baswaraju Prakash on Saturday
This burglar lives in a villa and drives an SUV
A migrant worker’s family returns to their hometown with their belongings on Saturday, apprehensive about the increasing number of Covid cases in Bengaluru | Shriram B N
Techies from North Karnataka logging out of IT City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks through a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rains lash Mumbai, yellow alert issued for city and neighbouring areas
Gallery
Lionel Messi has won everything with Barcelona. Arguably the finest footballer in the world, Messi is now 33-years-old his current contract with the Catalan powerhouse runs out next year. Loyal fans dream of a poetic end to the Messiah's career - where he dons no other colours but that of Barcelona's. But Manchester City seem to show the potential to spoil their plans as rumours of Messi leaving Nou Camp for England becoming stronger day by day.
Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona for Manchester City: What are the odds?
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy, born-actor we miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp