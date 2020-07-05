Sports ministry removes Rs 2 lakh salary cap for elite Indian coaches

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a move with the potential to revolutionise the coaching system in the country, the sports ministry on Saturday announced that the salary cap of `2 lakh for Indian coaches training elite athletes will be removed. This was announced by sports minister Kiren Rijiju. The minister also said that Indian coaches would get four-year contracts like their foreign counterparts. This is to ensure continuity in training for elite athletes.

“Several Indian coaches are showing very good results and need to be rewarded for their hard work,” said Rijiju in a statement. “The government is also keen to attract the best coaching talent from across the country to train our elite athletes and we do not want the cap on compensation to be a deterrent for good coaches to join.” The increased remuneration and longer contract periods, according to the ministry, would attract ex-elite athletes into the high performance sporting ecosystem.

The ministry said eminent coaches already working in various Public Sector Undertakings would also be allowed to join on deputation and be eligible for four-year contracts as well as the higher salary structure.

The remuneration will be decided on the basis of performance as an athlete as well as his or her success as a coach. All new coaches and existing coaches who are given new contracts will be imparting training at national camps and Sports Authority of India’s centres of excellence. They will be selected jointly by the ministry and national federations.