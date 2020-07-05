Taking a walk again to be back in shape

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : There is a general feeling of satisfaction among top athletes who have resumed training at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centres in Patiala, Bengaluru and Ooty. In Bengaluru, race-walkers KT Irfan and Bhawna Jat are happy to have resumed activities. Both have made the cut for next year’s Olympics, in the men’s and women’s 20km events, respectively.To begin with, they are not going full tilt. The Athletics Federation of India is planning to start the season in September. Irfan and Bahwna are using this time to get back in shape and improve fitness under coach Alexander Artsybashev.

“There was a long gap, so there is some kind of rustiness. But it is good that we are training outdoors. Before the lockdown, I was in good shape, ready to compete in any top competition. In order to get back to that level, it will take some time, may be around two months or so,” explained Irfan, who was the first Indian track and field athlete to qualify for Olympics last year, when he clocked 1:20.57s in the Asian Race Walking Championships in Japan. The Olympic entry mark was 1:21.00s.

KT Irfan

Bhawna secured Tokyo ticket with a gold medal — timing of 1:29.54s — in the national championships in Ranchi in February. The qualification mark was 1:31.00s.Compared to the past, they are following a different normal at the Bengaluru centre due to the Covid-19 situation. They carry hand sanitiser. Even when they head for training, wearing masks and maintaining social distancing is a must. There is no sharing of water bottles and towels.

“It is vital for us to follow all these guidelines and we are doing it,” said Bhawna, who has been training mostly in the mornings and at times, in the evenings. The training schedule depends on the weather, as the city has been witnessing occasional showers in the evening. The Rajasthan girl is also working on her technique besides other things.

“The focus is mainly on fitness. I am also working on technique, which is important. It has not been too long that we have started training. It is very important that we do not take too much load right now,” the 23-year-old said.