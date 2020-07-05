STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Taking a walk again to be back in shape

 There is a general feeling of satisfaction among top athletes who have resumed training at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centres in Patiala, Bengaluru and Ooty.

Published: 05th July 2020 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2020 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

KT Irfan

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU : There is a general feeling of satisfaction among top athletes who have resumed training at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centres in Patiala, Bengaluru and Ooty. In Bengaluru, race-walkers KT Irfan and Bhawna Jat are happy to have resumed activities. Both have made the cut for next year’s Olympics, in the men’s and women’s 20km events, respectively.To begin with, they are not going full tilt. The Athletics Federation of India is planning to start the season in September. Irfan and Bahwna are using this time to get back in shape and improve fitness under coach Alexander Artsybashev.

“There was a long gap, so there is some kind of rustiness. But it is good that we are training outdoors. Before the lockdown, I was in good shape, ready to compete in any top competition. In order to get back to that level, it will take some time, may be around two months or so,” explained Irfan, who was the first Indian track and field athlete to qualify for Olympics last year, when he clocked 1:20.57s in the Asian Race Walking Championships in Japan. The Olympic entry mark was 1:21.00s.

KT Irfan

Bhawna secured Tokyo ticket with a gold medal — timing of 1:29.54s — in the national championships in Ranchi in February. The qualification mark was 1:31.00s.Compared to the past, they are following a different normal at the Bengaluru centre due to the Covid-19 situation. They carry hand sanitiser. Even when they head for training, wearing masks and maintaining social distancing is a must. There is no sharing of water bottles and towels.

“It is vital for us to follow all these guidelines and we are doing it,” said Bhawna, who has been training mostly in the mornings and at times, in the evenings. The training schedule depends on the weather, as the city has been witnessing occasional showers in the evening. The Rajasthan girl is also working on her technique besides other things.

“The focus is mainly on fitness. I am also working on technique, which is important. It has not been too long that we have started training. It is very important that we do not take too much load right now,” the 23-year-old said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KT Irfan SAI
India Matters
A hair-stylist wearing protective suit attends to a customer at a salon that opened after a gap of three months owing to COVID-19 pandemic at Kandivali in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Migrant workers flocking back to Mumbai for work
For representational purposes
Another dog tests positive for coronavirus in US
The 1,013 grams of gold ornaments and 3.2 kg of silver ornaments recovered from the possession of property offender Baswaraju Prakash on Saturday
This burglar lives in a villa and drives an SUV
A migrant worker’s family returns to their hometown with their belongings on Saturday, apprehensive about the increasing number of Covid cases in Bengaluru | Shriram B N
Techies from North Karnataka logging out of IT City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks through a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rains lash Mumbai, yellow alert issued for city and neighbouring areas
Gallery
Lionel Messi has won everything with Barcelona. Arguably the finest footballer in the world, Messi is now 33-years-old his current contract with the Catalan powerhouse runs out next year. Loyal fans dream of a poetic end to the Messiah's career - where he dons no other colours but that of Barcelona's. But Manchester City seem to show the potential to spoil their plans as rumours of Messi leaving Nou Camp for England becoming stronger day by day.
Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona for Manchester City: What are the odds?
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy, born-actor we miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp