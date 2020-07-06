STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Golf events not to resume at least till end of September: PGTI CEO

“You can tell me that the PGA Tour has returned but they have their own chartered flight and have been testing players.

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Even as the golfing world has gradually started to limp back with events amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) has ruled out having any events at least till the end of September. “The situation is changing on a weekly basis,” Uttam Singh Mundy, the CEO of the body, told this daily.

“What I can tell you is there will be zero PGTI events at least till the end of September or the first week of October.” Even though the PGA Tour has returned (the European Tour is slated to come back later this month with the Asian Tour following in early September), PGTI, the country’s premier golf competition will not be rushed back, according to Mundy.

“You can tell me that the PGA Tour has returned but they have their own chartered flight and have been testing players. We are just not in a position to do that at the moment. In India, things are different. When the government of India do not have enough tests (testing kits), how can I test the players? That is out of the question.” He also dismissed the prospect of holding events in states that’s not been hit as hard. “Just because three or four states have opened or will open... it won’t be right to host an event. I don’t see us playing till flights and trains function normally.

Even yesterday (Saturday), Kolkata said it was suspending flight services from five or six cities. Until the country opens and we are back to relative normalcy, I don’t see how we can host events.” Right now, most state governments have compulsory quarantine measures in place for travellers. Only when they are removed, will PGTI entertain going back to the courses.

“I cannot ask the players to fly, quarantine themselves for two weeks before playing and asking them to repeat this on a loop... it’s impractical.” And when competitive golf eventually returns, Mundy is of the opinion that they will follow the same guidelines that been followed elsewhere. “Yes, we will have to follow social distancing protocols, there will be no touching of the flagstick, hand sanitation measures will be implemented in all golf clubs.” There have only been three events completed in the calendar, with the rest either postponed or suspended. In 2019, seven tournaments (including one Asian Tour) was staged in the last three months.

