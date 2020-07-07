Another foreign coach to go on leave?

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Another athletic coach is planning to go on leave. This time, it is long jump coach Bedros Bedrosian. It is understood that the Romanian triple jumper has sent a request to the Sports Authority of India’s (SAI’s) Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) chief executive officer to allow him to go on leave for eight days.

Interestingly, the request comes just over a month before his contract gets over on August 31 and there were whispers that he might not get an extension. The reason cited by Bedros was that his wife, who stays with him in Patiala, is unwell and he needed to leave her home in Romania.

According to the letter sent to the SAI, the Romanian coach said he would leave on July 18 and return by July 26. There is a mandatory quarantine on his return and he will be screened as per SAI’s standard operating procedures (SOPs). Javelin throw German coach Klaus Bartonietz (one month yearly leave) and physio Lidya Kinga have already left India on leave.