Hockey players returned to school, took exam

Swaroop Swaminathan

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The senior men’s and women’s hockey teams, during the lockdown enforced by the coronavirus pandemic, briefly went back to school as they had to study two Hockey India coaching modules before giving a test on the same. As they all locked in their rooms, HI decided now would be a good time to get the players involved in a first-of-its-kind move. As some of the players reciprocated, they got all of them involved in the process followed by an exam.

Coach Graham Reid explained the genesis behind the move. “It was probably a mixture of a lot of things,” he told this daily. “A couple of players showed interest and Hockey India at the same time wanted to do that... and because of Covid-19 there was an opportunity. Everyone was here. It was another opportunity for us to keep learning about the game.”Considering the team and the support staff had already analysed all the games they had played in the previous six months, this opportunity also came at a ‘good time’.

Even otherwise, the Australian was happy that his charges undertook the course. “I think they did level 0 and level 1 of the Indian system,” he said. “There were a lot of things on the classes, the rules for example. I was very happy with what we were going through because in this day and age with referrals and everything, it’s an important part of learning as a player as well. They seemed to take that on board and there will be more opportunities open.”

What was the process like? The former Australian international explains. “They were given a powerpoint presentation they had to look at, they were given a rule book which they had to study... some of them knew it better than the others. But that’s the good part about it, if you had to study for a test, you end up learning a lot more.”

After the players were given sufficient time to read the course material, all of them had to sit through an online exam. Curiously, the question papers were prepared in such a way that no two players got the same paper. This was to ensure that the players did not resort to asking for answers from their neighbours! “After that, they did a vigorous online test where they were all given different versions of the same test. The whole exercise was good as it acted as a good bonding time as well for the players.”

While he stayed mum on whether any of the players flunked the course, he said most of them had done well. “I am not at liberty to tell you that information (laughs),” he said. “But it was a pretty good result by most of them.”