Mother’s health prevents fencer Bhavani Devi from training in Patiala

NEW DELHI: The Sports Authority of India has sent a letter to the Fencing Association of India (FAI), asking star sabre fencer Bhavani Devi to come to NIS Patiala for training. However, the Chennai athlete has turned down the offer for now citing her mother’s illness.

The 26-year-old had been in consultation with FAI over finding a suitable place to train after her initial plans to train in Chennai had suffered due to the rising number of cases. FAI had written to SAI to allow her to train at either the Army Sports Institute in Pune while the SAI institute in Thalassery, Kerala was also another option mentioned. Patiala was the third choice.

But the deteriorating conditions around the country had forced her to change these plans. Bhavani had instead chosen to stay at home and continue working on her fitness instead of taking unnecessary risks. After SAI informed the federation, FAI ultimately sent in the names of Bhavani and her coach in India, Sagar Lagu, for permission to train at Patiala.

“ASI was the preferred choice due to the facilities and coaches being top-notch. We would have put her up in a hotel opposite the premises. But SAI has asked her to travel to Patiala as now they are in-charge of conducting camps. We informed Bhavani but she said her mother was unwell,” a federation source informed.

Bhavani informed the FAI of the medical exigency and the federation asked the Commonwealth Championship silver medallist to write to SAI to inform them of her decision.

“She does not want to go to Patiala currently as she wants to stay beside her mother. It is understandable. Travelling there will also be a risk. We have asked her to inform SAI of that decision and hopefully, things will be taken care of,” the official added.