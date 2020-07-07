STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Mother’s health prevents fencer Bhavani Devi from training in Patiala

Bhavani informed the FAI of the medical exigency and the federation asked the Commonwealth Championship silver medallist to write to SAI to inform them of her decision.

Published: 07th July 2020 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

CA Bhavani Devi

Bhavani Devi

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Sports Authority of India has sent a letter to the Fencing Association of India (FAI), asking star sabre fencer Bhavani Devi to come to NIS Patiala for training. However, the Chennai athlete has turned down the offer for now citing her mother’s illness.

The 26-year-old had been in consultation with FAI over finding a suitable place to train after her initial plans to train in Chennai had suffered due to the rising number of cases. FAI had written to SAI to allow her to train at either the Army Sports Institute in Pune while the SAI institute in Thalassery, Kerala was also another option mentioned. Patiala was the third choice.

But the deteriorating conditions around the country had forced her to change these plans. Bhavani had instead chosen to stay at home and continue working on her fitness instead of taking unnecessary risks. After SAI informed the federation, FAI ultimately sent in the names of Bhavani and her coach in India, Sagar Lagu, for permission to train at Patiala.

“ASI was the preferred choice due to the facilities and coaches being top-notch. We would have put her up in a hotel opposite the premises. But SAI has asked her to travel to Patiala as now they are in-charge of conducting camps. We informed Bhavani but she said her mother was unwell,” a federation source informed.

Bhavani informed the FAI of the medical exigency and the federation asked the Commonwealth Championship silver medallist to write to SAI to inform them of her decision.

“She does not want to go to Patiala currently as she wants to stay beside her mother. It is understandable. Travelling there will also be a risk. We have asked her to inform SAI of that decision and hopefully, things will be taken care of,” the official added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhavani Devi
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp