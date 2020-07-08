Joshna Chinappa breaks back into world's top-10 following Raneem El Welily's retirement

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's squash star Joshna Chinappa has broken back into the top-10 of the PSA world rankings following the shock retirement of Egyptian world number one Raneem El Welily.

Joshna, who has not played since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, moved up a spot to be in 10th position.

The 33-year-old had entered the top-10 for the first time in 2016.

Dipika Pallikal is the other Indian female player who has achieved the feat.

Egypt's Nouran Gohar is the new world number one following Raneem's retirement.

Raneem had held the top spot for 19 months before announcing a sudden retirement last month.

India's top male player Saurav Ghosal remains 13th in the latest rankings.

The PSA tour is suspended until at least mid-August due to the coronavirus outbreak.