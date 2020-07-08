STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

NCOEs to be divided into facilities devoted for seniors and juniors: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said that there will be NCOEs dedicated to junior athletes.

Published: 08th July 2020 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said that National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs) will be divided into senior and junior facilities for each sport. Rijiju also said that there will be regional talent identification teams who will be further divided on the basis of each sport for scouting athletes for the proposed junior Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

"We will have a regional talent identification team. For example for South India we will have a separate team. They will be responsible for identifying talent in that region," said Rijiju in a webinar on "Role of Corporate India for Fit India" organised by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India.

"There will also be separate teams for each sport. We will pick up those young talents and start the TOPS Junior. Right now we have only the senior TOPS scheme going on. Those who are picked up in this scheme have to worry about nothing, the government takes care of everything for them. Besides that we give Rs 50,000 as pocket expenditure. So now we have decided to extend it to the juniors."

Rijiju said that there will be NCOEs dedicated to junior athletes. "We will then divide the National Centres of Excellence into seniors and juniors. So some of the NCOEs will be devoted to the juniors. This is how we are categorising our education plan."

The Sports Minister pointed out that the two measures are being undertaken keeping in mind the vision of seeing India within the top 10 of the rankings at the 2028 Olympics.

"If I say that India should be in the top 10 of the 2028 Olympics and then I don't announce any measures to make that happen, there is no use of making any such announcements. That is the very fundamental reason for starting TOPS junior and then encouraging more of our young athletes and getting them into our centres," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kiren Rijiju
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
A medic during collection of samples for COVID-19 diagnosis via rapid-antigen testing.(Photo | PTI)
Encouraging fall in Chennai's COVID-19 positivity rate, but can the trend hold?
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp