STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Overseeing light exercise, Kuttappa hopeful training can begin soon

They are doing fine for now. We have put up a punching bag in the ground available here, they take turns to do that.” It has been almost four months since the pugilists have had competitive action.

Published: 08th July 2020 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

CA Kuttappa (R) & Amit Panghal

CA Kuttappa (R) & Amit Panghal

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian boxers have been trying to adjust to the new normal — living under prevailing coronavirus pandemic. Currently observing quarantine in Patiala, it’s been a real test of patience for the bunch as they take a step closer to stepping into the ring after coronavirus-enforced break.

Barring a handful, all the core boxers from the national team have landed in Patiala. According to men’s national chief coach CA Kuttappa — who’s also observing quarantine in Patiala, a total of 10 boxers (men) have reached and have been practising some light exercises.  

Among absentees, Brijesh Patel (81kg) was due to land on Tuesday while Ashish Kumar (75kg), who has been training in Inspire Institute of Sports (Vijayanagar), is expected to join the batch in three or four days.  “We are doing some basic exercises. After three or four days, they are going to test us. As of now, we are hopeful that we can resume training after two weeks. We’ll have a test on 10th or 11th. If our test returns negative then we’ll be allowed to use the NIS facilities,” Kuttappa said.

Confined mostly to their rooms, Kuttappa has been looking to ensure that his wards get some form of activity even under such circumstances. “We have handed them (boxers) instructions and given time slots to each and every boxer, 45 minutes or so during the mornings. They’re doing basic body exercises, shadowboxing for now.

They are doing fine for now. We have put up a punching bag in the ground available here, they take turns to do that.” It has been almost four months since the pugilists have had competitive action. The boxers (both men and women) had last competed at the Asia/Oceania Olympic qualifiers where they had secured a record nine Olympic quotas.

But they never got the opportunity to build on that performance as the sport had come to a standstill because of the ongoing health crisis. Any form of travel involves risk, but Kuttappa is far from worried for now. Heavyweights Amit Panghal and Vikas Krishan, who had landed on Sunday, said they have been adapting well and looking forward to training.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
boxers Kuttappa
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new COVID Care Centre set up in Tumakuru. (Photo| EPS)
Inside India's largest COVID-19 care centre which has 10,100 beds
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp