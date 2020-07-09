AAI forms committees for efficiency

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After it was decided back in February during the Governing Council meeting, the Archery Association of India (AAI) have finally formed committees and sub committees in order to delegate work in a more efficient manner.

There are a total of 13 committees — core, advisory, finance, selection, constitution and rules, Ethics and discipline, archers’, Para-archery, coaches, technical which includes events and administration, social media, ceremonial and tribal. These committees will serve for a period of four years and the president, secretary and treasurer of AAI will serve as ex-officio members of all.

On why it took so long for the creation of these committees, secretary Pramod Chandurkar informed, “We just came to power and we needed some time to figure out which roles suit our members the best. A lot has happened in the intervening months and a few delays set us back.

But now that this has been done, we are hopeful of meeting our targets.” Among these targets include creation of a large pool of technical officials which include judges as well. Also, preparing a robust selection process for the next year’s Olympics is another goal. “A few committees have already had meetings and we are in the process of releasing the annual calendar as well.

That will include selection trials as well as nationals of all age groups.” As is the norm with AAI, controversy is not usually far behind. KS Kang, retired IAS officer and Punjab Archery Association president, has opted to withdraw from being a member of the advisory committee. There have also been discontent among members due to the bifurcation of the technical committee into two sub committees.