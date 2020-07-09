STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Pressure is mounting on Ferrari after one race of F1 season

It means that Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto is facing increasing pressure, given that the team was already way behind Mercedes.

Published: 09th July 2020 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2020 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

Ferrari logo

Representational Image

By PTI

SPIELBERG: Ferrari is under pressure after just one race of the Formula One season and scrambling to push through aerodynamic improvements in time for Sunday's Styrian Grand Prix.

Instead of closing the gap to front-runner Mercedes this season, Ferrari's SF1000 car looks slower than last year and is also in danger of slipping behind other teams.

The SF1000 didn't measure up, even compared to expectations, was Ferrari's blunt assessment.

Ferrari failed in qualifying at the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix, with Charles Leclerc only seventh  having taken the most pole positions in 2019  and Sebastian Vettel a dismal 11th.

Leclerc's second-place finish in that race was more about his composure amid crashes than the car's speed.

Vettel, who finished 10th, was so irked about lack of balance he called the car undriveable.

It means that Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto is facing increasing pressure, given that the team was already way behind Mercedes in the drivers' and constructors' titles in 2019.

His decision making also faced scrutiny after a sudden change of strategy, three days before the first practice session in Austria.

He announced a different direction in terms of aerodynamic development, which effectively meant there could not be any car upgrades until the third race in Hungary next week.

But then hierarchy intervened.

Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri felt it was necessary to stop slipping back further and some of the aerodynamic package  scheduled for Hungary will be introduced in Austria.

This is certainly not the grid position that a team like Ferrari should have and we have to respond immediately," Camilleri said.

"It's clear that we have to improve on all fronts.

This weekend's race is the second of eight races during a hectic 10-week European swing.

The GP itself is changing names yet is still being held at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg  surrounded by the Styrian mountains it is now being named after.

Different name, same objective for Red Bull driver Alexander Albon.

While Lando Norris secured his first career podium last weekend  the youngest British driver ever to do so in F1 at the age of 20  Albon narrowly missed out on a first podium for the second time in three races.

Both times Hamilton was directly involved.

With a few laps left last Sunday it was Albon was on better tires than Hamilton and his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, who won the race.

Albon made a hasty but clean move on the outside Hamilton, who appeared to slightly nudge his car left against Albon's passing wheel.

Albon span off track while Hamilton was given a five-second time penalty, moving him from second to fourth.

Last November in Brazil, in the penultimate race of 2019, they chased second place on the second-last lap.

Hamilton tried to pass Albon on the inside and clipped his car, sending Albon spinning down to 14th.

Albon was frustrated after Sunday's race, which proved doubly disheartening for Red Bull as Max Verstappen retired early when in second place.

But team principal Christian Horner sees cause for optimism.

I believe the potential is there to fight Mercedes. Perhaps not over a single lap but over the course of the season," he said.

"Our race pace looked pretty decent with Max and Alex, so I think we've got the basis of a good car.

It remains uncertain whether drivers will again take the knee in support of racial equality on Sunday.

Hamilton wore a Black Lives Matter T-shirt last time, when 14 of the 20 drivers took the knee.

I want people to feel excited to be a part of the change, Hamilton said.

To me it was an emotional and poignant chapter in the progress of making F1 a more diverse and inclusive sport."

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ferrari Formula One Styrian Grand Prix
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
A medic during collection of samples for COVID-19 diagnosis via rapid-antigen testing.(Photo | PTI)
Encouraging fall in Chennai's COVID-19 positivity rate, but can the trend hold?
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp