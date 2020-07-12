Sports Authority of India to probe quarantine violation by three boxers

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three boxers, who entered the Sports Authority of India’s NIS Patiala centre after testing negative, have left for home on Saturday to avoid unnecessary controversy. Vikas Krishan, Neeraj Goyat and Satish are under investigation for alleged violation of quarantine norms inside the centre after they were allowed in on Thursday. Apparently, athletes and coaches already inside complained to authorities.

A committee headed by SAI secretary Rohit Bharadwaj has been formed. The other members are Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) CEO Rajesh Rajagopalan, former hockey coach AK Bansal and SAI Deputy Director (Personnel) Dandapani. The committee is expected to investigate the involvement of SAI Executive Director of NIS Patiala as well.

The boxers apparently entered the premises, where they were supposed to undergo another week of quarantine, after they tested negative but were seen loitering around. Since Vikas and Satish have already qualified for the Olympics, officials and coaches would want them to join the camp soon.

Other boxers and support staff who underwent mandatory tests have also returned negative. Coaches of the men’s and women’s teams, CA Kuttappa and Mohammad Ali Qamar, with about 13 boxers will not enter the campus for another week to complete the stipulated 14 days. The team is staying at a quarantine centre outside the campus.