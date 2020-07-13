Alex Marquez extends contract with Honda until 2022

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Honda Racing Corporation have extended the contract with Alex Marquez until the end of 2022. During 2020, the former Moto3 and Moto2 World Champion will race in the premier class aboard his Honda RC213V in the Repsol Honda Team.

After winning the title in the middleweight class, Marquez has a whole season ahead to gain experience and make progress on HRC's long term project, which sees the 24-year old Spanish rider join the LCR Honda Team at the end of 2020.

"I am very proud to announce my renewal with Honda Racing Corporation. HRC gave me the opportunity to arrive in MotoGP and I am glad to join the LCR Honda Team at the end of 2020 and compete in a big team with great experience in MotoGP.

"Now I am eager to start the season in Jerez and I am completely focused to give my best this year," he added

Yoshishige Nomura, HRC President, said: "HRC are happy to continue working with Alex Marquez through the learning process in the MotoGP category for the next two seasons. After deep consideration and a thorough analysis of the current situation, we believe Alex has a great opportunity to grow in the premier class with full factory support inside the LCR Honda Team."

Meanwhile, HRC also announced the signing of Pol Espargaro. The former Moto2 World Champion will join the Repsol Honda Team on a two-year contract. He will join eight-time World Champion Marc Marquez aboard the Honda RC213V.

Espargaro is one of the most experienced riders on the grid, having raced in the World Championship since 2006 and with 104 premier class Grands Prix contested.