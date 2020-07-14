STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

I keep licensed revolver with me for self-defense: Boxer Neeraj Goyat

SAI established an inquiry committee to investigate a matter of three boxers for allegedly flouting the quarantine rules at the NIS in Patiala.

Published: 14th July 2020 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

Boxer Neeraj Goyat

Boxer Neeraj Goyat (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat on Tuesday said that he keeps a licensed revolver with him for self-defense.

"I have my licensed revolver which I carry with me for my self-defense. I keep it with me always in my car, there are some personal issues with someone which I don't want to disclose. But because of that, I have to keep it with me. It was in my car and I did not show it to anyone, it is always kept in my car hidden where no one can see at all," Goyat told ANI.

"Whether it was allowed to carry inside NIS (National Institute of Sports) or not, there was not any guideline to me. It was inside the campus of NIS Patiala, in my car only. I never took it to room, never threatened anyone ever. At NIS, I was only for two days, I don't know anything else. I can only say that I have kept this revolver for my self-defense and not to show anyone," he added.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Saturday established an inquiry committee to investigate a matter of three boxers for allegedly flouting the quarantine rules at the NIS in Patiala.

The probe panel constitutes Rajesh Rajagopalan, AK Bansal, and Dhandapani Chokkaian and is headed by SAI secretary Rohit Bharadwaj. SAI said a suitable action will be taken if the athletes are found culpable of any wrongdoing.

Goyat, Vikas Krishan, and Satish Kumar were the three boxers who were asked to leave the camp for not following Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) at NIS.

Reflecting on the same, Goyat said, "I have returned in camp after a long time, I really don't understand what's going on. I was with Vikas because we want to win the Olympic gold medal so our focus was completely on that, we had our coronavirus test early and went into the camp. Once, Satish, by mistake, went to the mess. Satish would have been guided that he should not go to the mess and his food will be given to him in his room because he is in quarantine."

Moreover, when contacted SAI to take their statement on Goyat having revolver at NIS Patiala, SAI official denied to comment on it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Neeraj Goyat
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (File photo | PTI)
Gehlot jabs Pilot, says good English and being handsome isn’t everything
Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, Osmania General Hospital flooded
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp