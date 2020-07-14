STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Operations resume at Chattrasal Stadium; Deepak Punia, Ravi Dahiya return to training

Star Indian wrestlers Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia have returned to training at the iconic Chattrasal Stadium in Delhi.

Published: 14th July 2020 04:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

Indian wrestler Deepak Punia

Indian wrestler Deepak Punia (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Star Indian wrestlers Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia have returned to training at the iconic Chattrasal Stadium in the national capital. A video posted by their coach and legendary former wrestler Satpal Singh showed the pair going through the motions alongwith 30 other wrestlers.

Satpal said that apart from Ravi and Deepak, who have both sealed qualification for the Tokyo Olympics, 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Sumit Malik has also returned to training.

"Started training at #Chattrasal_stadium with around 30 students including Olympic qualifiers @deepakpunia86 @ravikumar_60 alongwith @sumitmalik125 @sharvantomer along with the team of my coaches...taking all the necessary precautions and safety measures," Satpal tweeted alongwith a video in which he can be seen working with the wrestlers.

Dahiya (57kg) and Deepak (86kg) qualified for the Tokyo Olympics with their performances at the 2019 wrestling World Championships. Dahiya won bronze in the 57kg category in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan while Deepak won silver at the tournament.

Chattrasal -- which is famous for producing some of the greatest Indian wrestlers of all time such as two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, 2012 Olympics bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt and current 65kg world no.2 and Asian Games gold medallist Bajrang Punia -- had shut down operations in early March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The complex re-opened towards the end of June.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chattrasal Stadium Ravi Dahiya Deepak Punia
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
CBSE Class 12 exams: Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in five years says Arvind Kejriwal
One dead, one injured in Visakhapatnam's pharma city fire mishap
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp