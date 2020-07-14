Weight & watch: Wooden log, rod and empty bottles keep Vivek Sagar Prasad going

Firoz Mizra By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Wooden log weighing around 20kg, iron rod, a few cones and empty bottles are helping India hockey player Vivek Sagar Prasad stay fit and improve his skills during the lockdown in his hometown of Itarsi in Madhya Pradesh. The midfielder was in the men’s core probable group training at the Sports Authority of India campus in Bengaluru since the first week of March.

India hockey midfielder Vivek Sagar

Prasad trains at home in Itarsi

The players were given a month-long break on June 19 to reunite with their families. “I don’t have any gym equipment at home and it’s not possible to buy as shops are closed in the city due to the lockdown. I have a wooden log, which I use for back and front squats. I use it for bench press also. I also have an iron rod for that purpose. Apart from these, I run around my house in the morning and evening,” the 20-yearold told this daily. Vivek lives in the outskirts of the city near an ordnance factory and it has proven to be a blessing for him.

“Situation in the city is not good, as coronavirus cases are rising every day. But I am lucky in that sense, as our area is not that badly affected.” The 2019 FIH Rising Star of the Year admits that intense training like in the national camp is not possible, but he is managing to stay in touch with the sport by working on his skills. “I have cones and empty bottles, which come in handy while working on dribbling skills. I can also improve ball control using them. I can do these drills at home anytime, which is a good way to stay connected with the game.” The players are given weekly schedules depending on the availability of fitness equipment.

Besides, scientific advisor Robin Arkell has suggested specific training plans keeping in mind the fitness level of every player. “The trainer gives us a schedule every week. We are also in constant touch with our nutritionist. She guides us on diet and how to make our food nutritious when we are at home,” he added. Vivek, however, is not going overboard as far as fitness drills are concerned. “The workout session, which lasts about an hour, consists of light exercises. I cannot undergo intense training without an expert. Recovery is another aspect, which has to be kept in mind. The only goal is to stay fit when the camp resumes.”